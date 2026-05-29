AV Technology Manager’s Guide to AV in The Cloud
AV in the cloud is not a new concept, but the products, services, and workflows are quickly evolving, as are the applications where cloud can have an impact.
NOW AVAILABLE! AV Technology Manager’s Guide to AV in The Cloud
24 AV/IT Thought Leaders' insights and trends on AV in the cloud. What are the benefits? Are there any cautions?
AV/IT Team: A historic Louisiana casino recently replaced its fragmented legacy systems with a unified AV-over-IP infrastructure, resulting in scalable audio control, video distribution, and digital signage across a $144 million redevelopment.
6 Case Studies Put Cloud to the Test: AV Distribution That’s Above Par | The NFL Draft: Built from Scratch and Broadcast Live | Youth Worship Gathering Gets Pro Studio Production | Supplying Cloud-Based Spaceport Communications | Optimizing Logistics with Video Wall Solutions | Transforming Campus-Wide Classroom Management
24 Products That are Scalable and Flexible: Check out the products that help you manage an entire lifecycle, distribute and present content, simplify configuration and deployment, monitor system health, anticipate issues, and so much more.
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The staff of AV Technology serves the community of decision-makers comprising AV/IT technology managers and directors, instructional technologists, and anyone making or influencing AV/IT technology decisions within their respective facilities and institutions.