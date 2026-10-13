The State of Displays 2026: Crestron

AVT Question: Please share insights on how to immerse audiences, collaborate across campuses via the cloud, use AI to drive targeted messaging and gather data, increase sustainability, and reduce total cost of ownership.

Thought Leader: Joel Mulpeter, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Crestron

As far as this segment’s concerned, the products we make at Crestron move content and ready it for the display, whatever that might be. With solutions such as DM NVX AV over IP, we can help ensure that the signal is lossless, reliable, secure, and moved at near-zero latency. The goal is to deliver the best possible experience—no matter the vertical and no matter the screen—whether it’s a Jumbotron at a sports venue, signage in a retail space, or the screen in a huddle room.

Control doesn’t change from space to space or building to building; it remains familiar to the user throughout the organization. Joel Mulpeter, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Crestron

To do that, we need to deliver more than a black box; we need to deliver a system that’s future-ready—specifically, that is, able to handle needed firmware updates.

We strive to provide products that can essentially function anywhere—not on a room-by-room, case-by-case basis. The best and most versatile solutions lean into building- or campus-wide network infrastructure that will reduce the need for rip-and-replace solutions in the future. If you can swap out a single encoder-decoder or change a screen at an endpoint to suit the changing needs of a space, the right network infrastructure will deliver the best experience no matter how the display hardware may change.

When you have that network architecture in place, other options open up: You can switch any content to any endpoint in the building, and you can monitor everything in the same, consistent way. Control doesn’t change from space to space or building to building, either; it remains familiar to the user throughout the organization. Furthermore, your IT and AV staff will have that same kind of familiarity, no matter the space—and that’s bound to save time and money should an issue pop up.