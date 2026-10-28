The State of Displays 2026: Praevar

AVT Question: Please share insights on how to immerse audiences, collaborate across campuses via the cloud, use AI to drive targeted messaging and gather data, increase sustainability, and reduce total cost of ownership.

Thought Leader: Ralph Idems, Chief Executive Officer at Praevar

The most strategic displays are the ones organizations stop thinking of as just displays. For us in outdoor, transit, campus, and public environments, a display becomes part of the infrastructure. It needs to communicate effectively, withstand demanding conditions, integrate with existing technology platforms and remain serviceable for years—not simply look impressive. That changes how we should evaluate display technology.

Brightness and image quality matter, but so do durability, thermal management, environmental protection, remote monitoring, energy consumption, and serviceability. A display that requires frequent intervention, specialized maintenance, or premature replacement can quickly erase any savings achieved through a lower initial purchase price.

Connected displays can provide operators with valuable performance data, while increasingly intelligent content platforms allow organizations to deliver messaging based on location, audience, time, and real-world conditions. Ralph Idems, Chief Executive Officer at Praevar

Sustainability and total cost of ownership are increasingly connected. Extending product life, reducing unnecessary truck rolls, and enabling components to be serviced rather than replacing an entire system can reduce both operational costs and environmental impact.

The next opportunity is making these endpoints smarter. Connected displays can provide operators with valuable performance data, while increasingly intelligent content platforms allow organizations to deliver messaging based on location, audience, time, and real-world conditions.

The display is no longer simply where content ends; it is an intelligent, connected endpoint within a much larger communications ecosystem. Organizations that recognize that distinction will stop buying displays for today’s application and start building visual infrastructure for what comes next.