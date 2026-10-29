Hook 'Em, Drone Style: Texas Puts on a Show for Loyal Longhorn Fans

I remember when I was in college, we were excited when this new thing called email was available in the computer lab during my second year. Let's just say, technologically speaking, the college experience is a lot different these days.

[Cosm: Take Me Into the Ballgame]

That is apparently true for college football fans, especially those of the Texas Longhorns.

According to an AVIXA report, the Longhorns put on a 1,000-drone light show on game weekends. The YouTube user Heismanning has captured two different shows, both against nationally ranked competition, to see it up close an personal.

Texas vs the Ohio State: 4th Quarter Drone Show - DKR Austin, TX 9/12/2026 - YouTube Watch On

The show above against Ohio State was organized by Flylight Drone Shows which AVIXA said cost nearly $1.5 million dollars and consisted of four separate aerial shows.

I know what you're thinking. Those drones are awesome, but did you see the size of that videoboard? I'm pretty sure you can see it from the moon, measuring an absurd 160 feet wide and 44 feet high, totaling more than 215,000 square feet. Several reports indicate that ANC installed the videoboard in 2020 to update the iconic Godzillatron that had stood for nearly 15 years prior.

I guess everything is bigger in Texas.

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