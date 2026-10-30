C2G Expands Connectivity Portfolio: Here's What to Know

Legrand | AV has released four new C2G connectivity introductions designed for commercial AV and IT environments. These include a family of three USB-C to USB-C active optical cables (AOC), a 3x2 triple USB-C input to dual HDMI output extender switcher, and two single-gang HDBaseT wall plate extender kits. Together, the products give integrators and IT teams practical ways to place devices where a space requires them, keep presenters connected without cable swapping, and deliver video, USB, and control signals over distance.

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Standard USB-C cables are typically limited to short runs, which makes it hard to support cameras, conferencing systems, digital signage, and kiosks located away from the host system. Meeting rooms host multiple presenters and personal devices, and classrooms, training spaces, and government environments need reliable video and control. The new C2G products address each of these needs and can be specified individually or designed into broader Legrand room solutions.

“Long-reach USB-C, simple multi-presenter switching, and all-in-one HDBaseT wall plate kits address everyday challenges in AV and IT installations,” said Keith Honigford, product manager, Legrand | AV. “Whether an integrator is placing a camera 50 feet from the host, keeping three presenters ready to share in a conference room, or finishing a classroom with a matched wall plate kit, these C2G solutions help deliver dependable performance while keeping installations clean and straightforward.”

Long-Reach USB-C Connectivity

(Image credit: Legrand | AV)

The C2G USB-C to USB-C AOC USB 3.2 Gen 2 Cable family extends full-function USB-C connectivity up to 50 feet, carrying data, 4K video, and power through a single cable. Active optical technology supports dependable, plug-and-play performance over distance without adapters or drivers. The family includes three models: the 25-foot, 4K C2G32804 USB-C to USB-C AOC USB 3.2 Gen 2 Cable; the 35-foot, 4K C2G32805 USB-C to USB-C AOC USB 3.2 Gen 2 Cable; and the 50-foot, 4K C2G32806 USB-C to USB-C AOC USB 3.2 Gen 2 Cable.

The cables give integrators greater freedom to place conferencing cameras, docking stations, digital signage, kiosks, POS terminals, and interactive displays wherever the room needs them. Applications range from corporate and higher education spaces to courtrooms, healthcare, retail, hospitality, and warehousing.

Multi-Presenter Switching with Dual Displays

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The C2G 3x2 Triple USB-C Input to Dual HDMI Output Extender Switcher with USB Hub and RS232 (C2G29991) keeps up to three USB-C source devices connected and ready to present, supporting both BYOD and in-room PC connectivity. Automatic or manual switching lets presenters take turns sharing without swapping cables. Using HDBaseT extension technology, it carries video, audio, USB 3.2 Gen 1 data at up to 5 Gbps, and control signals over one Cat6a cable at distances up to 328 feet (100m). Dual HDMI outputs with 4K 60Hz video and an integrated USB hub support two-display collaboration and shared peripherals, and a de-embedder audio output allows a direct connection to an audio amplifier. RS232, TCP/IP, front-panel, and web GUI control options and Power over Cable add flexibility in larger meeting and training spaces.

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Clean Wall Plate Extension for Video and Control

(Image credit: Legrand | AV)

The C2G31027 HDMI HDBaseT and RS232 and IR Extender over Cat Single Gang Wall Plate to Single Gang Wall Plate Kit extends HDMI, RS232, IR, and CEC signals over one Cat cable. The C2G31028 HDMI HDBaseT and USB-B to USB-A and RS232 Extender over Cat Single Gang Wall Plate to Single Gang Wall Plate Kit extends HDMI, USB 2.0, and RS232, supporting USB peripherals and interactive devices alongside video and control integration. Both kits support 4K 60Hz video up to 131 feet (40m) and Full HD up to 230 feet (70m). Power over Cable supplies power to the transmitter from the receiver, simplifying installation.

Each kit includes a matched transmitter and receiver in a low-profile single-gang format, so integrators do not need to source and match components separately. That simplifies specification, ordering, installation, and support, and delivers a polished finish for classrooms, conference rooms, training spaces, and other collaboration environments.

The 3x2 switcher, C2G31027, and C2G31028 are TAA compliant, and each is Prop 65, REACH, and RoHS compliant. C2G31027 and C2G31028 are also TSCA compliant, and C2G31028 carries FCC certification.