The State of Displays 2026: Scalable Display Technologies

AVT Question: Please share insights on how to immerse audiences, collaborate across campuses via the cloud, use AI to drive targeted messaging and gather data, increase sustainability, and reduce total cost of ownership.

Thought Leader: James Pietsch, Director of Global Accounts at Scalable Display Technologies

Projection technology has expanded beyond display content and has, instead, become part of a connected AV ecosystem that supports collaboration, immersive experiences, and centralized management across a wide range of environments. Whether used in corporate campuses, higher education, museums, or training facilities, organizations are looking for projection systems that are easy to deploy, simple to manage, and built to scale.

Projection platforms that integrate with collaboration platforms, content management systems, and cloud-based monitoring tools simplify workflows and allow administrators to manage multiple systems from a single interface. James Pietsch, Director of Global Accounts at Scalable Display Technologies

Large-format projection continues to be one of the most effective ways to engage audiences. Higher brightness, improved color performance, and advanced image processing enable immersive experiences in spaces where traditional displays are impractical or cost-prohibitive. Networked projection systems also allow organizations to share content across multiple rooms or campuses, helping ensure a consistent experience regardless of location.

AI is beginning to play a larger role behind the scenes. Rather than replacing operators, it helps automate tasks such as image optimization, scheduling, and system monitoring while providing insights into room usage and content performance. These capabilities help organizations make better decisions while reducing the time required to manage complex AV systems.

Just as important is interoperability. Projection platforms that integrate with collaboration platforms, content management systems, and cloud-based monitoring tools simplify workflows and allow administrators to manage multiple systems from a single interface.

Organizations are also placing greater emphasis on sustainability and long-term operating costs. Laser light sources reduce maintenance by eliminating lamp replacements while improving energy efficiency and product lifespan. Combined with remote monitoring and centralized management, these capabilities reduce service calls, minimize downtime, and lower the total cost of ownership. As projection technology continues to evolve, its value extends well beyond image quality to supporting more efficient, connected, and sustainable AV environments.