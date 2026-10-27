The State of Displays 2026: PCD

AVT Question: Please share insights on how to immerse audiences, collaborate across campuses via the cloud, use AI to drive targeted messaging and gather data, increase sustainability, and reduce total cost of ownership.

Thought Leader: Rick Shaffer, Design Sales Consultant at PCD

A display can be the most visible technology in a room, but visibility shouldn’t be confused with strategy. The real value emerges when displays are part of a thoughtfully designed AV ecosystem.

Consider a college campus: Faculty may need to share content across classrooms, hybrid participants need an equitable experience, administrators need consistent communication across buildings, and technology teams need to manage dozens—or hundreds—of spaces without visiting every room.

System analytics can help technology teams understand how spaces are being used, identify recurring problems, and make better decisions about future investments. Rick Shaffer, Design Sales Consultant at PCD

The display becomes the common denominator connecting those experiences. But making that experience seamless requires much more than selecting the right screen; network infrastructure, control, audio, collaboration platforms, content distribution, monitoring and support all must work together. We see standardization most valuable across campuses because it can simplify training, troubleshooting, maintenance, and future expansion.

Data adds another layer. System analytics can help technology teams understand how spaces are being used, identify recurring problems, and make better decisions about future investments. AI is increasingly helping to transform that information into actionable insight.