The State of Displays 2026: Panasonic Projector & Display Americas

AVT Question: Please share insights on how to immerse audiences, collaborate across campuses via the cloud, use AI to drive targeted messaging and gather data, increase sustainability, and reduce total cost of ownership.

Thought Leader: Rudy Vitti, Group Manager of Product Marketing at Panasonic Projector & Display Americas

Display technology is becoming more influential across environments—from campuses and corporate spaces to arenas, restaurants, and retail outlets. Display screens have evolved from simplistic digital poster boards into immersive storytelling tools that engage audiences, streamline communication, and support operations. Flat panel displays deliver bright, color-accurate visuals for live feeds, wayfinding, messaging, and digital signage, while dvLED creates seamless, large-scale experiences in lobbies, command centers, and other signature spaces.

For organizations managing multiple buildings or venues, consistency and connectivity are key. Standardized displays and centralized content management can create a cohesive visual experience across a campus while simplifying AV/IT management. An integrated ecosystem also allows organizations to build on existing infrastructure rather than replace it, enabling new displays to work alongside LCD video walls, projectors, and other legacy technologies.

AI can further enhance these networks by helping teams deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time. Rudy Vitti, Group Manager of Product Marketing at Panasonic Projector & Display Americas

AI can further enhance these networks by helping teams deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time. Location- and time-aware content scheduling can support targeted messaging, safety alerts, wayfinding, event promotion, and sponsorships, while engagement and usage data can inform future facilities, marketing, and content decisions.

Just as important is designing technology for long-term value. Some dvLED solutions can be designed to integrate easily into existing infrastructure, reducing upfront investment. DvLED simplifies servicing, allowing teams to replace components rather than an entire display, while all-in-one solutions can streamline installation by arriving pre-assembled and pre-calibrated. Displays engineered for 24/7 operation and centralized management can reduce downtime and maintenance over time. Together, these approaches help organizations create more immersive experiences while improving workflows, supporting sustainability through longer equipment lifecycles, and maximizing total cost of ownership.