Brompton LED Processing Brings Hollywood-Grade Virtual Production to VG Media Studio

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VG Media Studio has built a high-spec virtual production facility featuring over 1075 square feet of LG LED, Mo-Sys tracking, and Brompton Technology processing capable of running up to 60fps with headroom for 120fps.

Designed to support a diverse slate the facility functions both as an extension of the agency’s marketing services and as a rental hub for external production companies.

The integration of Brompton processing with Mo-Sys tracking unlocks advanced on-set tools, including hidden tracking markers, Stream Deck workflow control, reliable multi-camera Frame Remapping, and precise color management across various camera setups.

(Image credit: VG Media Studio)

VG Media Studio, a full-service marketing and production agency based in Laichingen, Germany, has installed Brompton Technology LED processing as part of a new virtual production facility designed to support everything from advertising and automotive work to short films and feature-length productions. Virtual production was not originally part of the studio’s plans; however, during the development of the wider complex, the team began discussions with LG around its LED technology and its ambitions for an official reference studio in Europe.

[Ready for the Virtual World]

This led VG Media Studio to consider how LED, processing, and tracking could work together to create a high-performance virtual production environment. The decision was ultimately driven by a desire to give productions more options while maintaining the reliability and efficiency needed to keep projects moving.

That same approach informed the design of the LED studio, with technical performance and ease of operation key considerations. Brompton processing provides the superior color precision, camera flexibility, and operational reliability required across the studio’s varied workload. The studio is built around an LG LED volume, Mo-Sys tracking, and Brompton Tessera processing, and is already being used for a diverse range of productions for external companies looking to harness virtual production facilities, equipment, and expertise.

The LED setup comprises more than 1000 square feet of LG LED, with two 4K Tessera SX40 processors driving the wall and a Tessera S8 powering the ceiling. Each SX40 is paired with two Tessera XD 10G data distribution boxes. The system can operate at up to 60fps, with the potential to reach 120fps through further configuration.

VG Media Studio operates two spaces within the facility: the main LED studio offering approximately 2690 square feet of space in front of the wall, alongside a 753-square-foot studio that can be used as a conventional film or photography space. Together, they allow the team to accommodate different production requirements under one roof.

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“I really like the Brompton system we have here because it’s super fast and reliable,” said Simon Brüstl, virtual production engineer at VG Media Studio. “The UI is really clean and has all the functions you need during operation. It just does the job that it has to do.”

The system is designed to make day-to-day operation straightforward. Brompton’s integration with Stream Deck allows the team to control the LED stage from a familiar interface, while its color pipeline provides a precise and consistent result across different cameras.

Integration with Mo-Sys adds another layer of flexibility. VG Media Studio can use Mo-Sys markers that are visible to the tracking system but hidden from the production camera, allowing tracking information to be displayed without compromising the camera image. Frame Remapping can provide different LED feeds for individual cameras in multi-camera productions, while Custom Markers can display text, cues, or other instructions for the crew without appearing in the final shot.

“Brompton processing supports any production that needs the best camera performance, best visual color performance, and of course, accuracy and reliability,” said Oliver Dier, technical solutions manager (EMEA) at Brompton Technology. “VG asked us to deliver exactly that.”

The studio has already hosted a wide range of work, including external commercial productions, a short film with multiple settings, car commercials and a full movie production in July 2026. “It has been fantastic to see this installation come together and to watch VG Media Studio put it straight to work on such a varied slate of productions,” concluded Dier. “The team knew exactly what they wanted from day one, and that clarity made for a smooth collaboration from planning through to delivery. Seeing the studio already booked up with external productions just months after going live shows what’s possible when the right technology is paired with the right team.”