Ready for Transport: The Integration Guide to NDI 2026
NDI is much more than just a way to move video over IP.
Get your free copy of SCN's Integration Guide to NDI.
A Shared Language of Connectivity
Metadata is the quiet differentiator behind NDI’s next chapter. Roberto Musso, technical director for NDI, explains how the connectivity technology uses metadata to solve the hardest problems in modern production, because it turns every connection into a two-way relationship instead of a one-way pipe.
At Issue
Industry experts from JB&A, Magewell, and Sony explore how NDI can improve Pro AV workflows in non-production applications.
Download the Integration Guide to NDI.
Read the October issue of Systems Contractor News.
A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below.
The staff of Systems Contractor News serves the AV integration industry with thorough news analysis, trend reports, and the latest product and technology information—delivered to an audience of decision-makers.