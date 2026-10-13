Ready for Transport: The Integration Guide to NDI 2026

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A Shared Language of Connectivity

Metadata is the quiet differentiator behind NDI’s next chapter. Roberto Musso, technical director for NDI, explains how the connectivity technology uses metadata to solve the hardest problems in modern production, because it turns every connection into a two-way relationship instead of a one-way pipe.

At Issue

Industry experts from JB&A, Magewell, and Sony explore how NDI can improve Pro AV workflows in non-production applications.

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