Ready for Transport: The Integration Guide to NDI 2026

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By ( Systems Contractor News )
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NDI is much more than just a way to move video over IP.

Integration Guide to NDI 2026
(Image credit: Future)

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A Shared Language of Connectivity

Metadata is the quiet differentiator behind NDI’s next chapter. Roberto Musso, technical director for NDI, explains how the connectivity technology uses metadata to solve the hardest problems in modern production, because it turns every connection into a two-way relationship instead of a one-way pipe.

At Issue

Industry experts from JB&A, Magewell, and Sony explore how NDI can improve Pro AV workflows in non-production applications.

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Read the October issue of Systems Contractor News.

SCN Staff
SCN Staff
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The staff of Systems Contractor News serves the AV integration industry with thorough news analysis, trend reports, and the latest product and technology information—delivered to an audience of decision-makers.