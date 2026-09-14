The State of AV/IT 2026: Barco ClickShare

AVT Question: Please share insights on the ongoing transition to networked AV and the role the cloud and AI play.

Thought Leader: Yannic Laleeuwe, Marketing Director, Meeting Experience at Barco ClickShare

For years, AV and IT leaders have focused on integration. The priority was to connect devices, platforms, and spaces into one coherent environment. In many organizations, that foundation is now largely in place. The next challenge is making meeting rooms intelligent enough to support AI-driven collaboration.

When that experience is easy to start, reliable, and inclusive, it gives AI the right foundation to deliver real value across platforms like Microsoft Teams and Copilot. Yannic Laleeuwe, Marketing Director, Meeting Experience at Barco ClickShare

Hybrid work has reshaped expectations. People move between home, office, and travel, expecting meeting experiences to move with them. But many meeting spaces still rely on fixed setups and fragmented technology that slow people down rather than support them.

At the same time, collaboration platforms continue to evolve. AI is already embedded into daily workflows, helping teams capture decisions, generate insights, and stay aligned. In Microsoft Teams, for example, Copilot can use meeting speech-to-text and transcription data to surface discussion points, summarize conversations, and suggest follow-up actions. These experiences, however, are only as good as the meeting input behind them. Garbled audio, a camera that misses half the room, or a five-minute scramble to connect a laptop don’t just frustrate people in the meeting; they also degrade the transcript Copilot is working from.

This is where AV/IT is being redefined. It is no longer only about connecting hardware; it is about enabling collaboration that is simple enough that people use it without thinking, and consistent enough that AI can trust what it captures. Simplicity, interoperability, and security are expectations. As technology fades into the background, the focus shifts to uptime, room visibility, performance, and the quality of the meeting experience itself.

The meeting room is no longer just a place where work happens; it is where the quality of collaboration begins. When that experience is easy to start, reliable, and inclusive, it gives AI the right foundation to deliver real value across platforms like Microsoft Teams and Copilot. The organizations that move early will not just run better meetings; they will build smarter ways of working across the entire business.