MSolutions Bridges USB-C and HDMI Connectivity for Modern Meeting Rooms

MSolutions introduced a new UniLink100 Series, a family of compact connectivity devices designed to modernize meeting rooms, classrooms, and collaborative spaces without requiring costly infrastructure replacements. The first product in the series, the MS-UniLink100, bridges modern USB-C laptops with existing HDMI-based AV systems through a single device that supports 4K video transport and up to 100W of laptop charging.

['An Immersive Journey Where the Space Is Completely Transformed']

The UniLink100 Series addresses a growing challenge for enterprises, educational institutions, and other organizations, enabling users to connect USB-C laptops directly to existing displays, switchers, and room systems without replacing the underlying AV infrastructure or relying on external dongles and adapters.

“Everyone wants a modern meeting room, but that doesn't mean they want to replace a perfectly good AV system every time laptop technology changes,” said Eliran Toren, CEO, MSolutions. “We developed UniLink100 to bridge that gap between new technology and existing infrastructure. Organizations have invested tens of thousands of dollars in their meeting rooms, and those investments should continue delivering value. With one compact device, we can bring modern USB-C connectivity and charging into an existing HDMI environment, giving customers a more practical and economical path forward.”

The UniLink100 Series focuses on USB-C and HDMI interoperability at the connection point, where modern source devices meet established AV systems. The MS-UniLink100 provides direct conversion from USB-C DP Alt Mode to HDMI within one compact enclosure. The device accepts a USB-C connection from a laptop or other compatible source and delivers HDMI 2.0 output to an existing display, matrix switcher, codec or other AV destination. It supports resolutions up to 4K60 4:4:4 with 18Gbps video bandwidth and HDCP 2.1 compliance, preserving high-quality video performance for presentations, lectures and collaboration.

The MS-UniLink100 simultaneously delivers up to 100W of power to the connected laptop, an increase from the 60W charging capability offered by the MS-DPA Series. This allows users to present content and charge their laptops through a single USB-C connection, reducing cable clutter and eliminating the need for separate power adapters during extended meetings or presentations.

Its plug-and-play design requires no drivers or software applications, while the compact metal enclosure supports discreet installation beneath conference tables, behind displays or within AV furniture. Integrators can add the MS-CHP to an existing HDMI signal path without redesigning the room's AV architecture.

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For AV integrators, the UniLink Series creates opportunities to help existing customers modernize their meeting environments through targeted, cost-effective upgrades. Rather than recommending extensive equipment replacements, integrators can introduce USB-C connectivity to established HDMI systems while preserving the customer's original investment.