Planar Expands Creative LED Solutions

Planar has launched its new Chameleon Series and Mosaic Series, expanding the possibilities for creative LED display design beyond conventional square and rectangle video walls and providing new ways to integrate LED into architectural and experiential environments.

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“LED displays are increasingly becoming an integral part how spaces are designed and experienced,” said Robert Detwiler, senior director of product management at Planar. “Planar Chameleon Series and Mosaic Series give our customers and partners new creative tools to move beyond conventional display formats and bring distinctive visual concepts to life in virtually any indoor space.”

(Image credit: Planar)

The Planar Chameleon Series is a family of ultra-slim, double-sided LED displays measuring under 2-inches (45mm) deep, featuring independent or synchronized dual-sided content, transforming a single display into two unique audience experiences. Rounded corner option and high brightness models provide additional flexibility to meet a variety of design preferences and lighting environments. Available in 1.2, 1.5, 1.9, 2.6, and 3.9mm pixel pitches, Chameleon supports a range of viewing distances. High brightness models deliver up to 3,000 nits to accommodate environments with high ambient light, further expanding installation possibilities. Flexible hanging and free-standing installation options to engage audiences in multiple directions and integrate into a wide range of indoor environments. Built on a versatile 500×500mm cabinet, Chameleon can be configured into display sizes tailored to the space and application.

(Image credit: Planar)

Planar Mosaic Series is a family of indoor architectural LED displays designed for ultimate creative flexibility. Multiple LED display cabinet sizes, including 500x250, 500x500, 750x250 and 1000x250mm provide flexible building blocks for creating custom shapes, sizes and layouts, including designs that incorporate negative space. Available in 1.2 through 3.9mm pixel pitches, Mosaic supports a range of viewing distances and up to 3,000 nits to accommodate high ambient light. Regardless of vertical or horizontal cabinet orientation, Mosaic displays maintain consistent visual performance across the video wall. Front serviceability provides convenient access for maintenance, complemented by a power-efficient design.