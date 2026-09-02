Atlona Expands OmniStream AV over IP Platform

Atlona, a brand of Hall Research, has added five encoders and decoders to its OmniStream AV over IP platform. Recently unveiled, the five additions include the OmniStream Encoder, OmniStream+ Encoder with USB, OmniStream Decodr, OmniStream+ Decoder with USB, and OmniStream Encoder Wall Plate.

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The expansion brings USB support directly into the OmniStream+ encoder and decoder chassis, a feature that previously required a separate companion device. The update gives integrators more ways to move 4K/60 4:4:4 video, audio and, on OmniStream+ models, USB signals over standard Gigabit Ethernet, without adding hardware to the rack or the wall.

“Our dealers have been asking for built-in USB on OmniStream for a while, and rather than adding another box to the system, we built it into the encoder and decoder itself,” said Ken Eagle, CEO, Hall Research. “Updates like this come directly from the people installing our products every day, and that connection is what we want OmniStream to keep delivering.”

Integrators who needed USB extension alongside OmniStream+ video previously paired the encoder or decoder with a separate USB companion unit. The new OmniStream+ Encoder with USB and OmniStream+ Decoder with USB combine video, audio and USB into a single endpoint, reducing the number of devices needed at each connection point for conference rooms, classrooms, huddle spaces and other USB-dependent AV over IP installations.

The OmniStream Encoder Wall Plate brings the same encoding performance to a two-gang, in-wall form factor, letting integrators mount a source connection directly into a wall or furniture rather than routing back to a rack-mounted encoder.

All five products are designed to work alongside OmniStream devices already in the field, giving current dealers and integrators a way to add USB support or wall plate flexibility to existing systems without replacing infrastructure that is already installed.