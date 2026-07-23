What You Need to Know about Planar's EverPixel and Planar TruMicro LED Technologies

Earlier this summer, Planar introduced two new engineering breakthroughs with the launch of Planar EverPixel and Planar TruMicro LED technologies. Unleashing Planar's next evolution of display performance, both technologies are designed and manufactured with a proprietary process exclusively from Planar.

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“Planar has long been a proven technology pioneer and has an unmatched history of bringing groundbreaking technologies to market,” said Sidney Rittenberg, chief executive officer at Planar. “Today, this continues with the release of our new proprietary EverPixel and TruMicro technologies, driving the most advanced MIP development and delivering the next LED technology surpassing COB.”

Building on the MicroLED in Package (MIP) architecture and working in combination with Planar’s TruMicro, EverPixel technology eliminates the LED substrate and delivers manufacturing efficiency through fewer parts, processes and components. Exclusively from Planar, the technology doubles the number of red, green, and blue (RGB) subpixels, providing a solution with built-in redundancy that effectively eliminates the concern of pixel outages and powers everlasting LED performance.

Planar’s proprietary TruMicro LED technology introduces LED RGB subpixels that are significantly smaller. Comprising MicroLED subpixels as small as 20 micrometers (μm), and reducing height and positioning the subpixels tightly together, TruMicro improves the uniformity of mixing and delicacy of color blending, nearly eliminating color separation or color shift concerns. It also enables enormously enhanced viewing angles.

Together, these innovations ensure optimal chip performance at the packaging level by mounting substrate-free, common-cathode RGB flip chips. Through advanced mass transfer soldering directly onto the packaging substrate, Planar achieves innovative subpixel accuracy. By controlling chip offset to within 2μm, the spacing between subpixels is greatly reduced, resulting in a more seamless, high-resolution visual quality.

Together, EverPixel and TruMicro technologies fit into an extremely small package with the capability to support pixel pitches smaller than 0.4mm.