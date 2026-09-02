Epson’s Unveils First All-in-One dvLED Display

In keeping up with one of Pro AV's latest trends, Epson has unveiled its first all-in-one dvLED displays. The LE-C1 Series displays are now available. Powered by chip-on-board (COB) technology, the new series provides an expansive viewing experience with exceptionally bright, high-contrast images, even in high ambient light environments. All-in-one dvLED displays deliver a complete, ready-to-deploy solution that simplifies installation, setup and day-to-day operation.

[Integrators … Mount Up!]

“The response to Epson’s first dvLED solutions has been incredibly positive, with customers especially drawn to the image quality enabled by COB technology, as well as the edge-to-edge display design and ease of integration,” said Ramzi Shakra, senior product manager, Epson America. “Organizations are looking for display solutions that are easy to deploy, simple to manage, and backed by a trusted technology partner. Epson delivers all of that through a complete display ecosystem designed to meet a wide range of application, performance and budget needs.”

Epson’s new LE-C1 Series includes the LE-C1135 135-inch and the LE-C1162 162-inch Full HD 1080p models, plus the LE-C14K135 135-inch 4K model for ultra-fine detail and comfortable close-range viewing. Designed to provide the benefits of an all-in-one dvLED display while streamlining installation and operation, the LE-C1 Series features an operating system-free design that helps reduce maintenance requirements and potential security vulnerabilities, offering a dependable, low-maintenance “set-it-and-forget-it” content delivery solution.

Powered by advanced COB technology, the LE-C1 Series offers enhanced image clarity and surface protection, as well as lower energy use compared to conventional SMD dvLED displays. Factory-calibrated LED modules, preassembled cabinet columns, and a preconfigured controller simplify installation and help ensure a seamless, uniform image right out of the box. The COB technology coupled with a common cathode design also reduces power consumption and heat output, maintains a cool display surface and allows the 135-inch display to operate from a single 120 V 15A power source.

Flexible connectivity options, including dual HDMI ports, optical S/PDIF, 3.5 mm audio, Bluetooth remote, and LAN control, make it easy to integrate into a wide range of Pro AV environments.