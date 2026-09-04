A 'Boundary-Breaking Nightlife Experience' Powered by Crest Audio

What to know:

Asia’s nightlife brand MU:IN has expanded into Indonesia with its new venue in Seminyak, Bali, combining music, technology, and design to create an immersive club experience.

System integrator V-Series International installed a Crest Audio and Peavey system anchored by Crest Audio Versarray line arrays and subwoofers

The installation is driven by Peavey and Crest Audio amplifiers, a Crest Audio PCX 88 DSP for system management, and a Peavey Aureus 28 digital mixing console to seamlessly support live acts and events.

(Image credit: Crest Audio)

Originating in Seoul’s nightlife scene and following successful expansions in Seoul and Bangkok, MU:IN has a reputation for high-energy entertainment that converges music, technology, and design. Its name draws inspiration from a Korean expression meaning "without boundaries," reflecting a design philosophy intended to blur the lines between cultures, musical genres, and visual experiences. To establish a strong sonic foundation for its latest venue, MU:IN selected a high-performance audio system from Crest Audio and Peavey.

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Designing an audio infrastructure for MU:IN presented a complex challenge. The venue required the extreme sound pressure levels and visceral low-frequency impact expected from a premier international nightclub, without sacrificing the acoustic clarity, control, and musicality demanded by touring DJs and live performers. System integrator V-Series International, Crest Audio’s Malaysian distributor, engineered a solution utilizing complementary technologies from Crest Audio and Peavey to ensure consistent, high-impact performance throughout the multi-zone venue.

At the core of the main dance floor system are Crest Audio Versarray 112 MK III line arrays, which deliver controlled dispersion and high-output coverage. These are paired with Crest Audio Versarray Pro 215 and Versarray 218 Sub MK III subwoofers to produce the deep low-frequency response central to the venue's audio experience.

"For MU:IN Bali, the project required extremely high dB levels while maintaining exceptional clarity and clean output," Stone Foo, managing director of V-Series International, noted. "The Crest Audio Versarray and Peavey CPL+ series provided the perfect solution. We are very satisfied with the final result and look forward to many more successful installations in the future.”

Beyond the primary dance floor, the system extends high-fidelity coverage into VIP seating, circulation zones, and secondary listening areas. Peavey CPL 118B+ subwoofers and CPL 10+ loudspeakers provide supplementary reinforcement, while compact Peavey Impulse 8C loudspeakers deliver discreet, high-quality audio where space requires an unobtrusive footprint. This zoned design ensures that the high intensity of the main room is preserved while maintaining balanced audio levels throughout the rest of the venue.

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System processing and signal management are anchored by a Peavey Aureus 28 digital mixing console, offering the workflow versatility needed to support guest DJs, live acts, and special events. Loudspeaker management, tuning, and signal routing across the installation are directed by a Crest Audio PCX 88 DSP unit. Amplification is supplied by a combination of Peavey IPR2 7500 and IPR2 5000 amplifiers alongside Crest Audio Pro-Lite 5.0 and Pro-Lite 3.0 models. Together, this robust power structure provides the headroom, reliability, and continuous output needed to sustain demanding nightly operations.