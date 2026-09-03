How a Culinary Institute Turned a Blank Screen Into a Brand Statement

AVT Executive Summary

The Culinary Studies Institute at Oakland Community College (OCC) launched "Food Is Art," a dynamic digital installation designed to visually embody the program's mission and educational values from the moment visitors enter.

Developed in collaboration with design firm leftchannel, the project uses high-speed macro photography of raw ingredients to create an engaging, contemporary, and frequently updated aesthetic that avoids the pitfalls of static imagery.

The installation serves as a strategic extension of the college’s institutional identity, transforming the physical space into a purposeful tool for communicating excellence to students, partners, and the community.

Peter Provenzano Jr., chancellor of Oakland Community College (Image credit: Oakland Community College)

When Oakland Community College (OCC) opened its new 78,000-square-foot Culinary Studies Institute in Royal Oak, Michigan, the college wanted the building to do more than house kitchens and classrooms. It wanted the space itself to make a statement about the program before a single class began.

That ambition took physical form in "Food Is Art," a feature digital art installation running across a large-format LED display adjacent to the teaching kitchen and restaurant that could announce the institute's mission at launch and hold up as permanent architecture thereafter.

"The video makes an unexpected visual statement that complements the design of the building, merging technology, environment and food as art," said Peter Provenzano Jr., OCC's chancellor. "When someone visits the space for the first time, they are wowed and impressed by the size and dynamic nature of the content.”

The exhibition label describes the piece as "a journey through motion and texture, a visual language shaped by ingredients and their preparation," using macro lenses and high-speed cameras to uncover "the hidden poetry of nature" and transform food into "a luminous story of form, rhythm, and light.”

Click on the image above to watch the video “Food is Art,” a journey through motion and texture. (Image credit: leftchannel)

A Screen with a Purpose

Alberto Scirocco, leftchannel's President and creative director (Image credit: leftchannel)

The LED display itself was part of the building plan early on, developed alongside Ideation Orange, the design firm behind the Culinary Institute's interiors and branded environments. A screen isn't automatically a brand statement, though; it needed a reason to exist beyond filling wall space.

That's the challenge brought to leftchannel , a Columbus, OH-based motion and experiential design studio. "They had already planned a digital screen as part of the culinary space, but the screen itself was a vessel without a purpose," said Alberto Scirocco, leftchannel's President and Creative Director. "The question wasn't 'What can we build?' but rather 'What should this surface say and do for the college?'"

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From there, leftchannel gave the screen its job: telling a story about food, craft, and the culinary program itself. The studio defined and led what would move across it: content strategy and visual direction tied to the institute's brand identity and educational mission.

(Image credit: leftchannel)

Grounding the Concept in Craft

Rather than showcase chefs or plated dishes, leftchannel built "Food Is Art" around the raw materials of cooking: grains, liquids, and textures captured in motion as they transform and combine. "We created a language of visual textures that honored food as a subject; raw, tactile, elemental, but rendered it in a way that felt graphic and contemporary," Scirocco said.

(Image credit: leftchannel)

Getting there took some careful calibration. Macro photography of food, Scirocco noted, "can easily veer into the grotesque or overly clinical." The team wanted to celebrate food's raw texture "without it feeling unappetizing." Using high-speed tabletop photography, leftchannel kept the imagery simultaneously graphic and appealing.

OCC also wanted the investment to hold up over time. "OCC wanted to make a statement with that section of the building but didn't want something that would be dated and become static, so the digital installation allowed us to change the images regularly and keep it fresh," Provenzano said.

(Image credit: leftchannel)

A Signature of the Building

For OCC, the payoff extends beyond aesthetics. The installation is a physical expression of the educational excellence and innovation the college has built its identity around, making the program's values visible to students, industry partners, and visitors alike from the moment they walk in. A culinary program's reputation rests on craft and creativity being visible, rather than being confined behind kitchen doors.

That reflects a broader shift on campuses, where digital installations increasingly function as an extension of institutional identity into physical space, working alongside admissions materials, campus tours, and everyday student life to shape how a program is understood.

Scirocco put it directly: "We brought intentionality to a medium that's often driven by spectacle. At OCC, the installation isn't just beautiful, it's purposeful. That's the difference between a screen that's nice to look at and a screen that becomes part of how students, staff, and community understand the institution."

For institutions considering something similar, both Provenzano and Scirocco point to the same starting point: vision before hardware. Provenzano advises building in time early in a project's design phase to align vendors and internal stakeholders around the technical specs. Scirocco frames it in brand terms: "Before you commission a digital installation, know what you want it to mean. Even if your final work is completely abstract, it should be designed around a clear narrative or idea, an organizing principle that everything else hangs on."