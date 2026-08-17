Absen Launches PL Plus V2X Series for Indoor Rental Applications

What to know:

Absen’s next-generation LED display platform delivers enhanced image quality, greater creative flexibility and improved panel consistency for live events, touring, and broadcast.

The PL Plus V2X Series delivers significant improvements in visual performance, including brightness up to 1,200 nits.

Designed with rental companies, production team, and system integrators in mind.

(Image credit: Absen)

Absen has unveiled the PL Plus V2X Series, the latest evolution of its Polaris Series for indoor rental and staging applications. Built for rental companies, production team, and system integrators, the PL Plus V2X Series is engineered to meet the demands of live entertainment, corporate events, touring productions and broadcast environments.

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The new PL Plus V2X Series delivers enhanced visual performance, expanded creative flexibility, and improved panel-to-panel consistency for today's live events, touring, corporate productions, and broadcast environments.

“The PL Series has become one of the most trusted LED platforms in rental and staging because it consistently delivers the performance and reliability our customers need,” said Emily Chan, president of Absen. “With the PL Plus V2X Series, we've enhanced many aspects of the platform, including image quality and color accuracy, giving production teams even greater confidence to deliver exceptional visual experiences for live events, touring, corporate productions and broadcast applications.”

The PL Plus V2X Series delivers significant improvements in visual performance, including brightness up to 1,200 nits, a 95% DCI-P3 wide color gamut and a 7,680 Hz refresh rate that provides smooth on-camera performance while reducing flicker, even at low brightness levels. Together, the enhancements of the PL Plus V2X Series produce vibrant, lifelike imagery for both live audiences and broadcast applications.

Designed to support a wide range of creative display configurations, the PL Plus V2X Series includes flat, curved, L-shaped and flexible panel options that enable event professionals to build custom stages, immersive environments and architectural LED installations. Through same-batch LEDs and color-matched mask controls during manufacturing, Absen further improves panel-to-panel uniformity, helping deliver seamless visual performance across large LED canvases.