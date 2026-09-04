West Point Glee Club Gets Audiovisual Upgrade with Metinteractive

Quick summary:

The goal was to change the acoustics so the glee club could hear itself during rehearsal.

A new Q-SYS platform in Egner Hall lets the Glee Club record and review its own rehearsals.

The installation has produced noticeable results in the quality of the Glee Club’s performance.

(Image credit: Justin Conti | West Point Association of Graduates)

Metinteractive has completed an audio and video systems upgrade in Egner Hall—home to the West Point Glee Club, the West Point Band, and the Spirit Band—at the United States Military Academy at West Point, giving the West Point Glee Club the ability to record and play back its own rehearsals.

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A major renovation added rehearsal spaces, an acoustic system, and recording capabilities to the 1932 building. Metinteractive’s design-build scope added the ability to record Glee Club rehearsals in the large rehearsal room, with connectivity to the control room upstairs. The Academy team had already specified the equipment it wanted for a portable TV cart, chosen so the system would not take up wall space in the rehearsal room.

Rev. Daniel Toven, who has directed the West Point Glee Club for the past two years, oversaw the building renovation with his team handling project management. He recently retired after 22 years of active duty, most recently as commander of the West Point Band. Rich Gold performed extensive custom programming for recording, switching, and monitor control in Metinteractive’s in-house shop. Metinteractive also provided testing, commissioning, and training, with Nick Alberto serving as site technician.

“We redesigned the gear to put less on the cart and make things easier for the end user,” said Metinteractive project supervisor Scott Tunkel. “We specified a Q-SYS Core 8 Flex control processor, which was the right choice for the room and gives them the ability to expand in the future.”

(Image credit: Justin Conti | West Point Association of Graduates)

The Q-SYS system includes the Core processor, an audio/video conferencing bridge and a camera with digital zoom, all accessed and controlled from a Q-SYS touch panel.

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“The rehearsal room has challenging acoustics, and there was no other space on campus that would be better,” Toven said. “The goal was to change the acoustics so that when we rehearse, we can hear ourselves, which is vital to the quality of our performance.”

Existing infrastructure kept construction to a minimum. “The room had a wallplate for data connections to the equipment rack, so we used its audio tie lines and data lines, which eliminated the need for a network switch and for pulling new cable,” Tunkel said. “It really reduced any physical construction.” An owner-furnished 75-inch monitor is controlled by CEC commands from the touch panel.

“Metinteractive worked closely with our team to assure maximum interoperability with the technology already here,” Toven said. “They had to create a suitable acoustic environment for our rehearsals and integrate with the recording technology we already had and do it seamlessly. Now there is very little setup required when we lay down rehearsal tracks.”

Users start and stop audio recordings from the touch panel. Files are stored on the Core processor, can be given a custom name and time stamp, and can be selected from a list and played back with a full set of transport controls. Onboard storage holds roughly 200 hours of stereo 24-bit/48 kHz WAV audio, or 1,480 hours of 192 kbps. Video is recorded, with audio, on a user-provided computer connected by a single USB-C cable, with playback on the monitor. The touch panel also handles pan, tilt and zoom control of the camera and switches among three audio sources (player, PC, and control room).

“The system has been a game changer,” Toven said. “The installation has been transformative and produced immediate, noticeable results in the quality of the Glee Club’s performance.”