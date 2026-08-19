Integrators … Mount Up!

We are living in an immersive world, with audio systems becoming more focused and digital content getting more realistic. Displays and video walls are getting larger and more defined as well, which means knowing what is behind that display is more important than ever.

From lobbies to control rooms to retail and hospitality spaces, dvLED has moved from novelty to expectation. "Here's a truth every integrator learns fast," Robert Meiner, technical sales engineer, Peerless-AV added. "The structure behind the wall determines whether an installation looks flawless on day one and stays flawless for years."

All-in-One or Bust?

One of the big questions for integrators today revolves around the simplicity of installation. Is there a one-size-fits-all approach to supporting dvLED displays and video walls? Are all-in-one solutions now the go-to?

Unfortunately, there is no one answer, as several factors play a role in the decision. The larger and heavier a display installation, the more necessary a custom solution becomes. The structure of the build, whether it's a wall or a floor, may not be suitable for the ease of installation provided by an all-in-one system, thus requiring a customized approach.

However, according to John Kozlowsky, channel manager at Absen, all-in-one solutions are becoming increasingly popular for dvLED projects on a smaller scale in corporate boardrooms, conference rooms, classrooms, and retail environments where requirements are relatively straightforward and timelines may be tight. Many manufacturers keep all-in-one systems in stock, which make them ready to ship quickly. They simplify installations because everything is preconfigured, including the number of panels, modules, cables, processors, and mounting hardware.

John Kozlowsky Image credit: Absen Robert Meiner Image credit: Peerless-AV

Meiner agreed. The market is moving toward consolidation, he explained, which means clients want fewer vendors, faster timelines, and a single point of accountability. All-in-one solutions answer all three.

For example, the Refinio Media Wall by Peerless-AV, a turnkey dvLED display solution for high-end meeting spaces, consolidates the display, mounting structure, and essential supporting technologies into one engineered system, significantly reducing pre-installation room preparation, shortens installation timelines, and helps lower overall project costs.

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"The practical impact is real," Meiner said. "Less time on site. Fewer surprises. A more predictable bill of materials. For small and midsize integration teams especially, that efficiency translates directly into margin and the ability to take on more projects without expanding crews."

Planning and Precision Required

According to Justin Spangler, senior director of service and support at Planar, one of the biggest misconceptions about dvLED is that it's simply another display that mounts to a wall. The reality is that successful LED installations require an exceptional level of planning and precision.

"Challenges often include structural engineering, wall flatness, mounting tolerances measured in fractions of an inch, power and signal coordination, environmental conditions, logistics, and coordinating multiple construction trades," Spangler added. "Even small installation inaccuracies can affect panel alignment, image uniformity, and long-term reliability."

Much like mounting options are not the same, neither are the walls upon which they are mounted. "Most 'display problems' are actually structure problems," Meiner offered. "Solve the mounting layer correctly and the majority of these headaches simply do not materialize."

This presents the biggest challenge in mounting systems, as not all walls are perfectly flat—and the larger the wall gets, the larger the chance of inconsistencies throughout. Kozlowsky said sometimes mounting 3/4-inch plywood to a wall can create a suitable surface for installation, while other situations call for a custom mounting system to achieve the flattest possible surface.

Kozlowsky and Meiner agree that adequate access behind a video wall or display is a must. Many all-in-one systems are installed by lowering the display panels onto a wall-mounted bracket, Kozlowsky explained, so clearance must be available above the recess to allow the display to be installed properly.

LEDs also generate quite a bit of heat. Per Meiner, a mount that ignores airflow or buries access points creates long-term maintenance headaches. Sufficient space also needs to be considered for cable management, processors, and other serviceable components.

Unfortunately, as Meiner pointed out, service access is one of the most overlooked specification decisions in any dvLED video wall project. Front-serviceable designs, he offered, allow a technician to remove and replace an individual cabinet from the face of the wall, usually with magnetic or mechanical pull tools. Rear-serviceable designs require working space behind the array and suit applications with a dedicated service corridor or freestanding structure.

"The best practice is simple," he concluded. "Decide on the service strategy at the design stage, not after the wall is built. Match the substructure to the access you will realistically have in that room. The right mounting system makes panel replacement a quick, low-stress swap rather than a disruptive operation, and that directly protects the client's uptime and your service reputation."

David Albright Image credit: Legrand|AV Justin Spangler Image credit: Planar

The Pro AV industry loves standardization, which is yet another challenge to dvLED installations: There are none. At least just yet.

"We’re much closer than just a couple years ago," explained David Albright, senior product manager, video wall mounts and services, Legrand|AV, Chief. "The challenge has never been simply attaching a display to the wall. It’s creating a mounting system that’s flexible enough to accommodate the differences between cabinet designs while delivering the precision alignment adjustments required for today’s fine pixel pitch microLED displays."

These challenges reinforce why specialized installation expertise matters. According to Spangler, Planar acts as an extension of the integrator's team from project conception through final commissioning.

The company's Professional Services organization focuses exclusively on LED display deployments, and that commitment extends well beyond installation. Planar provides comprehensive post-installation support through technical support, field service, preventative maintenance, replacement part management, repair services, and its Planar Care maintenance program.

"Our collaboration begins well before the first panel is installed through design reviews, site readiness assessments, constructability evaluations, installation planning, logistics coordination, and dedicated project management," Spangler said. "Several members of our Project Management Office hold Project Management Professional [PMP] certifications, bringing proven project management methodologies to complex deployments."

Solutions like Chief’s TiLED offerings simplify the entire dvLED video wall workflow, from specification through installation and long-term service. (Image credit: Legrand | AV)

Chief's TiLED Universal Wall Mount solutions are another way to simplify dvLED installations. Albright said the mount is compatible with more than 95% of interlocking dvLED cabinets from virtually every major display manufacturer including Absen, Barco, Hikvision, INFiLED, LG, LianTronics, Philips, Planar, Samsung, Sharp, Sony, Unilumin, and many others.

While Chief offers display-specific TiLED mounts, its TiLED Universal systems give integrators a single common dvLED mounting platform that works across nearly every project. This simplifies specification, inventory, and installation because integrators can standardize on one solution instead of relying on multiple manufacturer-specific products.

Peerless-AV unleashed the Refinio Media Wall at ISE 2026, but its SEAMLESS dvLED mounting systems have long been a "go-to" for integrators. "Unlike LCD video walls, dvLED arrays leave nothing to hide behind," Meiner said. "There are no bezels to mask a misaligned tile. A fraction of a millimeter of variance between cabinets shows up as a visible seam or shadow line the moment content plays. Peerless-AV’s SEAMLESS dvLED mounting systems are engineered for exactly this challenge.

"The Connect Series is built to the precise specifications of major panel manufacturers, so cabinets land where they should with the alignment tolerances dvLED demands," he continued. "Features like fine micro-adjustment, integrated cable management, and serviceable access are not extras. They are what separates a clean install from a callback."

Other manufacturers, such as Mount-It! PRO, are continuing to reinvent wall mount solutions for modern day installation. Its Zaxxis Micro dvLED video wall mount, which was unveiled at InfoComm 2026, offers precise Z-axis depth control in a 43mm profile. Meanwhile, Absen's all-in-one Saturn Series features rear-serviceable modules and power boxes, and can transform into several configurations like curves, cylinders, and arcs.

Whether you go all-in-one or a customized fit, careful planning of dvLED and LED walls and displays is more important now than ever before. Working with manufacturers from planning and through the lifespan of the wall, whether it is with their online tools or after-installation care, dodges many of the pitfalls behind the display. If challenges are addressed and installations are done correctly, the dvLED video wall will shine and bring awe to visitors, while the support system remains the unsung hero.