AJA Introduces FS8, Next-Gen 12G-SDI/SMPTE ST 2110 Media Processor

With Broadcast AV booming, AJA Video Systems has unveiled FS8. The new video and audio processor bridges SDI and IP infrastructures in broadcast, production, and Pro AV.

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Building on AJA’s FS frame sync line, FS8 reliably powers up to eight channels of HD or four channels of UltraHD image processing, including frame sync, up/down/cross conversion, and IP gateway functionality. The 1RU solution features an intuitive, node-based web UI and wide-ranging connectivity, including 12G-SDI, ST 2110, Dante, and MADI, offering modernized tools that streamline productions.

“With IP video adoption growing across industries, having flexible video and audio support is more essential than ever for media companies balancing legacy infrastructure with the buildout of next-gen workflows," said AJA president Nick Rashby. "We designed FS8 as a powerhouse for delivering consistent, frame-synced HDR and SDR pictures from mixed sources. FS8 is our first frame sync to support ST 2110, but it does so much more. It’s a Swiss-army knife solution for common production headaches, from navigating mismatched framerates, rasters, and color spaces, to mono audio routing and management, and more.”

Among FS8’s features are its modern connectivity and high-density processing, which provide more flexibility. Up to 16 12G-SDI inputs and eight HD or four UHD ST 2110-20 inputs feed eight HD or four UHD video processors, reducing the need for additionalequipment for space, power, and weight savings. Support for embedded SDI, ST 2110-30, Dante, and MADI audio creates an impressive 459x448 mono audio matrix, providing cost-effective audio grooming, from routing and conversion to level adjustment, delay, and sample rate conversion.

Configurable video and audio delay enables delay of up to 60 frames in HD, 30 in UltraHD, and up to 2.5 seconds of audio. Ultra-low latency is also possible, with less than half of a video frame of latency for the most demanding live applications. UltraHD region of interest scaling; color correction, proc amp, and 3D LUT processing; precise SDR/HDR color management through an optional Colorfront license; and a deep ST 2110 troubleshooting toolset, are also integrated. Support for a publicly available RESTful API described by OpenAPI enables the creation of custom-built control interfaces and the use of third-party integrations currently in development from Cyanview, Pomfort, and Skaarhoj.

All these features are accessible through FS8’s 1RU frame and browser-based web UI. The web UI’s interactive, node-based processing pipeline, video preview, audio meters, system and component-level preset recall, status monitoring, and more, all simplify FS8 setup and control. FS8’s front-panel color LCD supports moving video and audio meters and enhances confidence monitoring with additional insight into the status of inputs, outputs, and video processors.