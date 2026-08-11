DreamWall Set to Debut New MicroLED Video Wall

What to know:

The Platinum P0.7 combines next-generation Chip-on-Board (COB) MicroLED technology, true 10-bit HDR, ultra-high refresh rates, advanced video processing, and specification-matched system design to deliver extraordinary large-format image performance.

Designed for both luxury residential and commercial installations.

The Platinum P0.7 is an immersive, large-format viewing experience.

(Image credit: DreamWall)

DreamWall is set to debut its U.S.-based MicroLED video wall brand when it showcases the Elite Series Platinum P0.7 at CEDIA 2026 this September. Engineered for luxury residential and commercial AV applications, the Platinum P0.7 combines next-generation Chip-on-Board (COB) MicroLED technology, true 10-bit HDR, ultra-high refresh rates, advanced video processing, and specification-matched system design to deliver extraordinary large-format image performance.

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The Elite Series Platinum P0.7 is DreamWall’s most advanced display to date, delivering enhanced clarity, color, contrast, and detail in dedicated theater environments. However, its high brightness and low-reflective screen surface make it equally compelling in the home as it is in media spaces and other brightly lit environments, maintaining vivid, uncompromised image quality even in challenging ambient light.

At the heart of the Platinum P0.7 is an advanced imaging architecture featuring next-generation processing electronics and precision-engineered modular cabinets with dual high-performance data receiving and processing technology. Combined with its ultra-high refresh rate and true 10-bit HDR performance, the system delivers exceptionally smooth, detailed, and lifelike imagery across an expansive viewing surface.