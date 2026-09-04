L-Acoustics DJ Brings Fully Immersive Sound to the Main Floor with a New 360-Degree A Series System

Details:

L-Acoustics DJ runs on the L-ISA Processor II and is powered by Source Separate.

Flanking the DJ booth, two hangs of two A15 Wide over one A15 Focus anchor the system at the front. Six further hangs extend coverage around the sides and rear of the dance floor, completing the horizontal immersive field.

The result is a system that can deliver the SPL and low-end that Bootshaus audiences expect, while simultaneously placing a bassline stage left and a vocal overhead.

(Image credit: L-Acoustics)

Since opening its doors in 2004, Cologne’s Bootshaus has built one of the most recognizable identities in electronic music. Marking its 22nd anniversary, Bootshaus is upgrading its main floor to L-Acoustics DJ with a new 360-degree 8.1.7 A Series loudspeaker configuration.

Bootshaus COO Niclas Aigner first experienced the technology at Amsterdam Dance Event, where its commercial debut demonstrated unprecedented precision, impact, and immersion. Recognizing its potential to elevate the venue, Aigner initiated the upgrade to offer the more than 500 DJs and 200,000 visitors passing through Bootshaus each year a creative and sensory experience unmatched by traditional stereo setups.

“When I heard L-Acoustics DJ at ADE, it was immediately clear that this was more than just another sound system,” said Aigner. “The precision, impact and immersion were on another level, and I knew we needed that experience at Bootshaus. For us, it's the next step in making the Mainfloor one of Europe's leading club environments. Combined with our crowd and reputation, it gives top artists another strong reason to play Bootshaus, and a system that lets them experience their music at its absolute best."

The strategic shift emphasizes sound quality over visual gimmicks, a philosophy long championed by managing director Tom Thomas. With growing competition for top talent and audiences, Bootshaus views spatial audio as a critical differentiator. The investment is designed to merge the raw, high-energy atmosphere the club is known for with cutting-edge technology, ensuring the venue stays at the forefront of the global nightlife industry while continually giving artists compelling reasons to perform there.

Operating via the L-ISA Processor II, L-Acoustics DJ uses Source Separate technology—a proprietary, low-latency machine learning system—to isolate discrete stems of a stereo track in real time during a DJ set. Elements like beats, basslines, melodies, and vocals can be dynamically positioned and moved around the physical venue, transforming the dance floor into a fully immersive environment without disrupting standard DJ workflows or requiring modified technical riders.

To support this spatial capability, the main floor audio system was completely overhauled with an 8.1.7 A Series configuration in 360 degrees. Two main hangs consisting of two A15 Wide over one A15 Focus anchor the front of the stage, while six additional hangs featuring one A15 Wide over one A15 Focus complete the horizontal coverage along the sides and rear. Seven X12 coaxial enclosures form an overhead height layer, two A15 Focus serve as DJ monitors, and three LA7.16i amplified controllers power the entire setup. The system debuted in June with performances by Holy Priest and Don Diablo, delivering high-impact sound pressure levels while seamlessly placing vocal and melodic elements throughout the room.