MultiDyne Expands MDoG openGear Series

MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems is set to unveil tthe MDoG-8800. This solution extends its openGear portfolio with a high-density fiber transport solution for 12G-SDI and 4K/8K workflows.

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“The MDoG-8800 is a classic MultiDyne fiber transport solution redesigned for the bandwidth, density and operational flexibility that modern facilities require,” said Jesse Foster, director of strategic accounts and products, MultiDyne. “Moving from 3G to 12G gives customers a direct single-link path for 4K, while the eight-channel architecture and integrated routing crosspoint let them build the exact transport configuration they need. The choice of fiber-per-signal or integrated CWDM also ensures that the module fits equally well in new facilities and established fiber environments.”

The MDoG-8800 brings MultiDyne’s point-to-point fiber transport expertise to an open-architecture platform that broadcasters and AV professionals can configure around their preferred mix of technologies. The module evolves MultiDyne’s quad-channel 3G openGear fiber transport offering to 12G-SDI, enabling single-link 4K signal transport while increasing channel density and simplifying system design. Embedded audio and ancillary data pass transparently with the SDI signal.

Each MDoG-8800 supports eight channels and incorporates a 12G routing crosspoint that allows users to direct any input to one, several or all available outputs. This flexible internal routing supports a broad range of unidirectional and bidirectional configurations, including four-channel transmit and four-channel receive operation, while helping users adapt the same module to changing signal-distribution requirements.

There are two primary optical configurations offered for the MDoG-8800. A fiber-per-signal version provides eight discrete optical connections for facilities with abundant fiber capacity and workflows that favor straightforward point-to-point connectivity. An integrated CWDM version multiplexes eight signals onto one fiber and can be cascaded with a second module to transport 16 signals over a single fiber. This combination gives customers the freedom to prioritize simplicity, fiber efficiency or system density according to the application.