Traffic Coordination Center Modernized with Visualization Platform

AVN Executive Summary

A Lithuanian city modernized its traffic coordination center using Matrox Video technology to achieve reliable, 24/7 high-resolution visualization.

The solution features a centralized video wall system that improves real-time monitoring of traffic and public transport operations.

This upgrade provides greater system stability, enhanced operational awareness, and a scalable architecture to support future transportation management requirements.

Klaipėdos Paslaugos, the organization responsible for public transportation services throughout the city of Klaipėda, Lithuania, and its surrounding suburban areas, sought to modernize its traffic coordination center with a reliable and scalable visualization platform. As the city’s transportation network continued to evolve, the organization required a modern control room solution capable of supporting multiple high-resolution data sources while delivering uninterrupted 24/7 performance.

The existing system had become increasingly limited in its ability to accommodate growing operational requirements. It lacked flexibility, supported lower resolutions, and struggled to efficiently manage multiple simultaneous information feeds. Klaipėdos Paslaugos needed a future-ready platform that would improve real-time monitoring of traffic and public transport operations, enhance visualization of operational data, simplify content management and control room operations, and provide the reliability and scalability needed to support future growth.

Technical and Operational Challenges

The project presented several technical and operational challenges that needed to be addressed without disrupting ongoing transportation management activities:

Integration with existing IT and traffic management systems

Continuous 24/7 operation in a mission-critical environment

Simultaneous handling of multiple high-resolution sources

Low-latency signal distribution across large video walls

Limited space and infrastructure within the control room

Creation of an intuitive, centralized operator interface

The solution needed to provide seamless access to a wide range of operational information while maintaining reliability and ease of use.

(Image credit: Matrox)

The Deployment

Matrox Video Products Used Matrox LUMA A380P (2 units)

Matrox QuadHead2Go Q185 (6 units)

Matrox Mura C4K-H (2 units)

Matrox MuraControl for Windows (3 licenses)

Audiotonas, one of the Baltic region's leading audiovisual systems integrators serving enterprise, government, education, entertainment, and broadcast markets, took on the challenge of delivering a centralized video wall solution. Matrox Video technology powered the deployment.

The deployment comprised a 15-display (3×5) primary video wall, two secondary 4-display (2×2) video walls, and two spare displays available for rapid replacement. The system processes and distributes a variety of signal sources, including workstation outputs and external operational data feeds, allowing operators to visualize traffic flow, public transportation status, surveillance information, and other mission-critical data in real time.

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Matrox Video technology was integrated into the control room environment to create a centralized monitoring platform. Video signals are delivered through a combination of direct connections and AV-over-extension technologies, while Matrox MuraControl provides centralized management and content control.

Audiotonas selected Matrox Video based on its experience with previous visualization and control room deployments. The platform had demonstrated reliable long-term performance and integration flexibility while meeting the project's requirements for multi-display management, high-resolution video processing, low-latency performance, scalability, and 24/7 operation.

“This project enabled the customer to significantly improve real-time visibility and operational efficiency in their traffic management processes," said Justinas, Technical Sales Engineer, Audiotonas. "By leveraging Matrox Video technology, we delivered a reliable and scalable control room solution tailored to the customer’s needs. The collaboration with Matrox Video ensured a smooth implementation and high-performance result.”

Critical Operational Data Today and Future Growth

The new control room infrastructure has significantly enhanced the operational capabilities of Klaipėdos Paslaugos, providing a reliable platform for monitoring traffic conditions and public transportation operations across the city. With centralized control and improved visualization capabilities, operators can display and manage multiple high-resolution sources simultaneously, creating a comprehensive real-time view of transportation networks and critical operational data.

Compared to the previous installation, the solution delivers greater system stability, improved flexibility in content layout and display management, and simplified day-to-day operation. The enhanced visibility into traffic and transport activities has helped improve operational awareness and response times, enabling operators to make faster, more informed decisions. The scalable architecture also ensures the organization is well positioned to accommodate future growth and evolving transportation management requirements while maintaining dependable 24/7 performance.