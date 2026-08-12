Everything to Know about the New Philips Unite LED 3000 Series

Details:

PPDS introduced the the new 16:9 Philips Unite LED 3000 Series.

It is available in four pixel pitch options: 0.9, 1.2, 1.5, and 1.8mm, providing flexibility in different environments.

The hardware features an IP54 ingress protection rating on the front to resist dust and water, with an IP31 rating on the back.

(Image credit: PPDS)

PPDS launched the Philips Unite LED 3000 Series. This new 16:9 dvLED range lineup was engineered to bring high-performance LED technology to a broader spectrum of businesses, eliminating the trade-off between cost, reliability, and visual quality.

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“At PPDS, we believe premium visual experiences should be accessible to all,” said Jeroen Brants, global product director for LED displays at PPDS. “The Philips Unite LED 3000 Series has been designed from the ground up to deliver exceptional performance, flexibility, and value.”



Designed for versatile deployment, the 3000 Series is available in four pixel pitch options: 0.9, 1.2, 1.5, and 1.8mm, ensuring optimal solutions for varying viewing distances and application needs. The 0.9, 1.2, and 1.5mm models deliver a brightness of 600 nits and a 3840 Hz refresh rate. For more demanding environments, the 1.8mm model offers enhanced performance with 1000 nits brightness and 7680 Hz refresh rates, ensuring flicker-free, seamless visuals across indoor environments—from corporate boardrooms and education settings to dynamic retail and transportation hubs.

(Image credit: PPDS)

The series leverages advanced common cathode technology, which is central to the displays' energy efficiency, structural stability, and color accuracy. With a 96% color gamut, the 3000 Series is optimized for precision, ensuring vibrant colors and deep blacks. Beyond visual fidelity, the common cathode approach significantly reduces power consumption. When paired with adaptive brightness capabilities that respond to ambient light, the displays offer a lower total cost of ownership and extended operational lifetimes compared to traditional common anode models.



Reliability remains a key pillar of the new line. The hardware features an IP54 ingress protection rating on the front to resist dust and water, with an IP31 rating on the back. Maintenance is streamlined for end users via a smooth, easy-to-clean surface. Modules can be quickly removed using a supplied T-hex tool, allowing for efficient servicing of internal components, including power supplies and hub boards.