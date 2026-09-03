Extron’s New USB Extender xi Series Handles Longer Distances and Matrix Switching

Extron has unveiled its new USB Extender xi Series. The series was designed to extend and switch USB signals from peripheral devices to a host computer up to 1,980 feet (600m) through a Gigabit Ethernet network or up to 330 feet (100m) point-to-point over one CATx cable. The USB Extender xi Series is an ideal solution for extending and switching USB signals in applications that demand reliable, long-distance USB connectivity.

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It supports High-Speed (USB 2) and earlier devices. The transmitter can be powered by the host computer or included power supply and provides USB peripheral emulation to enable trouble-free booting of a host computer that is not connected to a keyboard or mouse. The receiver features a built-in, active four‑port hub with up to 500 mA of power per port. The matrix controller allows simple setup and control for a distributed USB matrix switching system over an Ethernet network.

"As organizations seek more flexible ways to deploy USB devices in courtrooms, conference and meeting spaces, classrooms, and lecture halls, the USB Extender xi Series delivers streamlined USB extension and switching capabilities," said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. "With long-distance USB transport, centralized control, and support for distributed USB matrix switching, the USB Extender xi Series simplifies USB connectivity for demanding Pro AV applications."

The USB Extender xi Series supports a wide range of USB peripherals, including interactive whiteboards, keyboards, mice, mass storage devices, webcams, headsets, and speakers, while USB Extender xi HID models help secure installations by restricting connectivity to authorized device types. Available in multiple form factors for flexible integration, the series can be combined with the USB Matrix Controller xi to create scalable distributed USB switching systems with up to 64 transmitters and receivers while offering centralized management and control.