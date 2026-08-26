Introducing Sonos' New Scalable, Multi-Zone Streaming Solution for Professional Installation

Sonos has introduced a new multichannel streaming amplifier engineered to bring high-level flexibility and scalability to professional integrators. Built specifically to handle large, open-concept floor plans, the new Amp Multi solution expands the Sonos experience into high-density systems without adding friction for installers.

[The Real Differentiators]

Designed to address evolving space layouts, Amp Multi features eight amplified outputs delivering 125 watts each at 8 ohms. Integrators can assign any output to any of up to four independent zones, with the capacity to drive up to 24 Sonos Architectural speakers per unit or scale up by combining multiple units.

At the hardware level, the device utilizes a GaN power architecture paired with Class-D post-filter feedback (PFFB). This combination ensures high dynamic accuracy while maximizing thermal efficiency, enabling fanless, silent operation that maintains long-term stability without dust buildup or thermal stress.

Amp Multi offers workflow efficiency for professionals at every stage of a project. Physical installation is streamlined by a flat-back design, recessed connectors, and a 1.5U chassis paired with a dedicated 2U Rack Mount requiring just eight screws. The mounting system automatically creates spacing for passive ventilation, eliminating the need for separate vent panels and maintaining clean cable routing. For setup, each unit emits a unique audible chirp triggered via the Sonos app, allowing technicians to identify hardware in equipment racks instantly without manual PIN entry.

For system calibration, Sonos introduces ProTune, a manual sound optimization tool within the Sonos app. ProTune grants granular acoustic control over each output using a 10-band parametric EQ, gain adjustments, stereo width control, and delay offset to solve challenging room geometry. Additionally, the integrated Optimize Sonos Speakers feature applies targeted DSP profiles specifically calibrated for Sonos Architectural hardware.

By merging custom integration workflows with the approachable control of the Sonos app, Amp Multi allows integrators to build robust, scalable systems that adapt to changing project needs while delivering clean, reliable multi-room audio.