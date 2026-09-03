Cosm: Take Me Into the Ballgame

(Image credit: Future)

Cosm, the domed indoor venue that has been transforming sports watching in cities like Los Angeles and Dallas, recently opened its latest venue in Atlanta. Whether you are a Major League Baseball enthusiast, crazed SEC college football fan, or even a Harry Potter wizard wannabe, Cosm's immersive experience brings you into the action, watching events that you've seen many times … but never like this.

I was able to take in the 2026 Men's College World Series finale in June, roughly two weeks after Cosm opened its doors on June 10, when it showcased its technology for Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals. After writing about Cosm from afar over the years and seeing videos online, expectations were, well, through the domed roof.

Cosm didn't disappoint; the in-person show is a whole new level of immersive experience. Once you walk into the venue, you quickly realize it's much more than a big display. There are a pair of sportsbook-type areas with massive video walls showing multiple games at once.

Cosm is much more than the massive 87-foot display, with sportsbook-type areas for watching multiple games at once. (Image credit: Wayne Cavadi)

As Cosm’s chief product and technology officer, Devin Poolman, explained, the company designed and built the viewing area (known as The Hall) displays with the same technology driving the dome. "The Hall display at Cosm Los Angeles, for example, is a custom 15x150-foot, wall-to-wall LED screen," he said. "It can run broadcast channels, themed or sponsored content, and live immersive feeds simultaneously, so fans in The Hall stay connected to whatever is happening across the venue."

However, the centerpiece is The Dome. This massive display runs at 12K-plus resolution across an 87-foot diameter, 180-degree LED surface.

"Cosm's nearly 80 years of experience in immersive technology traces back to Spitz and Evans & Sutherland, the world's leading planetarium technology companies with decades of innovation in computer graphics and dome development," Poolman explained. "Cosm brings those capabilities together under one roof, spanning structural design and engineering, immersive software, and immersive content production and distribution. Building and owning those disciplines internally through vertical integration is what lets us optimize the full system as a single solution across venues and partner experiences globally."

The Dome within the venue is split into three levels, and I sat to watch the game at the top (Level 3). It didn't make a difference, as we felt field side the entire game. The display has a live feed, integrating Cosm's own immersive feed, as well as, in this case, the ESPN broadcast in a pair of smaller picture-in-picture boxes in the top corners. The live feed is brought to guests directly from the main event's venue—from the pitch for the 40 World Cup matches shown, the MCWS from Omaha, or an upcoming MLB game from the Atlanta Braves Truist Park—so you are watching in real time.

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No, SCN’s Wayne Cavadi and his daughter are not on the field for the 2026 College World Series. In fact, they are in the third level of The Dome at the Cosm. (Image credit: Wayne Cavadi)

"Cosm Productions, our immersive production team, is on-site at the arena during every live event, operating our own immersive cameras at multiple positions to capture ultra high-resolution feeds for our LED domes in Cosm venues," said Poolman. "Our field team and our REMI operations in our El Segundo [CA] headquarters stay in constant contact throughout a live event to ensure we deliver the best possible experience for fans at Cosm."

In any live production, said Poolman, camera and angle transition timing, broadcast coordination, and interactive in-venue moments all happen live. It's a constant feedback loop during the event. Using Cosm's propriety software, broadcast feeds are layered over the immersive capture, giving fans at Cosm the audio, scores, and commentary in addition to the immersive perspective captured for The Dome. It's a well-oiled machine that leans on more than seven decades of experience in the planetarium business.

But all the sights aren't as immersive without the right sound. As Poolman noted, the audio is a critical part of the transporting experience. So, naturally, Cosm has that covered as well.

"Our spatial audio engine dynamically positions sound anywhere in the dome, attaching effects or music to specific positions or channels around the audience," Poolman said. "A crowd roar surrounds our fans, while the sneaker squeaks happen in front of them. For our Cosm Studios productions and entertainment IP, every sound can be mapped to precise locations as well."

With three locations, Cosm is bringing new ways to view sports and events from sea to shining sea. When you consider the tickets are more affordable than attending an MLB game, it opens the door for more fans to enjoy live sporting events in a whole new light.