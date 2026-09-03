UCF Revamps Acrisure Bounce House for College Football Season

Dimensional Innovations (DI) has completed a project on the newly expanded Roth Tower at the University of Central Florida's (UCF) Acrisure Bounce House just in time for college football season to kick off on Sept. 3. As part of a major three-year-long renovation of the university's football stadium, DI developed branding for Roth Tower along with a wayfinding program that blends UCF's football identity with its deep ties to the space industry. DI's work is part of a broader transformation of Roth Tower to add more luxury and outdoor suites as well as club space.

[Cosm: Take Me Into the Ballgame]

The Star Chamber, accessed through a concealed door within Roth Tower, immerses guests in a night sky rendered in fiber-optic points of light across the room's curved walls and ceiling. Its subtle twinkling effect nods to the constellation-named roads found throughout UCF's campus. From there, the Star Chamber opens directly into the Galaxy Club, where a Polaris-inspired detail and high-resolution imagery captured by UCF's own telescopes carry the celestial theme overhead. Interpretive content gives guests context for what they're seeing, turning the university's research into part of the gameday experience itself.

"As the nation's youngest Power Four institution, we wanted the new Roth Tower to be bold, innovative and uniquely UCF," said Terry Mohajir, VP and director of athletics at UCF. "Dimensional Innovations helped us bring our story to life by connecting the energy and tradition of UCF football with our university's proud history as America's Space University. The result is a memorable experience that will serve Knight Nation on game days and create new opportunities for our university and community throughout the year."

The expanded Roth Tower creates a new platform for UCF to host, celebrate and connect with its community year-round. Its premium spaces are designed to adapt to a range of experiences, from game-day hospitality to corporate gatherings, alumni events, private celebrations and other special occasions, giving the university a destination that can serve many purposes beyond the football season. It included the addition of 28 luxury suites and 34 outdoor Sky Suites while increasing club space from 4,400 to 15,650 square feet.

Take a peek below.

UCF Football: The New $90M Roth Tower ~ Media Tour ⚔️🏈 - YouTube Watch On