AtlasIED Unveils a 'New World of Security and Prevention'

AtlasIED is set to unveil the AIX platform, designed to help integrators move beyond reactive security toward smarter prevention and situational awareness—while fitting cleanly into real-world security deployments. AIX is AtlasIED’s next-generation, IP-endpoint platform built around one core idea: Technology in critical environments should evolve, not be replaced.

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Designed with a modular architecture, PoE++ for power-hungry applications, and integrated AI expansion pathways, AIX combines audio, visual notification, multi-sensing, and intelligent edge capability into a single adaptable platform. By consolidating multiple system functions onto a single network drop, it simplifies infrastructure while expanding capability. It’s built to meet today’s and tomorrow’s customer expectations without requiring a rip-and-replace upgrade.

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All initial devices include expansion module slots for advanced gunshot detection, camera, and flasher modules. Gunshot detection enables AIX to recognize acoustic and IR-based signatures consistent with firearm discharge and initiate predefined alert actions in real time. By analyzing data from four separate sensors, AIX’s patent-pending technology can reduce response latency and trigger coordinated visual and audible notifications across a facility. Camera-based object detection enables AIX to identify predefined visual indicators such as weapons or other security-relevant objects directly at the endpoint. By leveraging edge-based processing and integrated AI expansion pathways, AIX can provide faster situational awareness without relying solely on centralized analysis.

Integrated environmental sensing allows AIX to monitor conditions such as temperature, humidity, indoor air quality, VOCs, eCO2, and other indicators directly at the endpoint. By collecting real-time room-level data, AIX extends beyond communication to provide actionable insight into occupant comfort and safety. This built-in awareness reduces the need for standalone sensors while enabling smarter facility response and long-term environmental visibility.

ONVIF compatibility enables AIX to integrate seamlessly into standardized IP-based security ecosystems. By supporting industry-recognized interoperability protocols, AIX can integrate with leading video management systems and security platforms, extending its role beyond communication into unified security infrastructure. This ensures flexibility, broader deployment opportunities, and long-term system compatibility.

Similar to IPX, AIX integrates seamlessly with third-party notification and communication platforms, including InformaCast, Syn-Apps Revolution, and GCK. This interoperability enables organizations to trigger synchronized audio, visual, and text-based alerts from a centralized platform, ensuring consistent communication during routine announcements or emergencies.

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Certain AIX endpoints are equipped with RGB+W fully addressable lightbars that provide clear, customizable visual alerts that can be programmed to signal different system states or events, improving situational awareness at a glance. The 2.5-times larger screen (compared to IPX models) gives users more space for critical information, making messages easier to read and interact with in busy or high-traffic environments. A 12-inch, high-lumen display ensures that notifications remain bright and legible even in challenging lighting conditions such as daylight or large open spaces. Paired with a speech-optimized, 6.5-inch, two-way driver, the system delivers clear, intelligible audio, ensuring announcements and phone calls are easily understood when it matters most.

AIX is designed to meet modern network security standards, ensuring safe deployment in enterprise-level IT environments. Supporting secure communication protocols, authenticated access, and TLS-encrypted data transmission, AIX protects both device integrity and system interactions across the network. This security-first architecture allows organizations to confidently integrate endpoints into critical infrastructure without introducing unnecessary risk.