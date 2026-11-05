Neumann Introduces KK 15 Supercardioid Capsule and MCM 115 Instrument Sets

Neumann has launched its new KK 15 Supercardioid Capsule and new MCM 115 Instrument Sets, expanding the versatility of the Miniature Clip Mic System (MCM). Designed for demanding live sound applications, the new additions deliver increased feedback rejection and enhanced source separation while maintaining the sonic consistency that has made the MCM a preferred solution for professional musicians and audio engineers worldwide.

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The KK 15 introduces a supercardioid pickup pattern to the MCM system, complementing the existing cardioid KK 14 and omnidirectional KK 13 capsules. Thanks to its tight polar pattern, the KK 15 offers enhanced separation and a more direct sound, making it particularly well suited to louder stages, crowded environments, and situations where maximum gain before feedback is essential.

Built around Neumann’s advanced layered capsule design, the KK 15 overcomes limitations traditionally associated with electret capsules. The result is outstanding clarity, excellent unit-to-unit consistency, and a natural tonal character that integrates seamlessly with existing MCM systems.

“Many live sound applications benefit from increased feedback resistance, but this should never come at the expense of sound quality,” explained Jorma Marquardt, product manager at Neumann. “Thanks to its exceptionally uniform supercardioid polar pattern, the KK 15 provides a tight focus, while any remaining spill sounds natural without unwanted coloration.”

(Image credit: Neumann)

The KK 15 supercardioid capsule has the same road-ready construction with titanium housing as the KK 13 omnidirectional and KK 14 cardioid options. All three capsules also share a precise, carefully balanced response typically associated with Neumann microphones. This allows engineers to easily combine different pickup patterns within the same stage setup while maintaining a coherent overall sound.

"Consistency is one of the defining strengths of the MCM system,” said Stephan Mauer, director of product management at Neumann. “Whether you a choose omnidirectional, cardioid, or supercardioid configuration, you can expect a very similar sound signature when switching between or combining different capsules. This flexibility makes MCM an exceptionally powerful and predictable solution for a wide variety of instruments and live production scenarios.”

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To simplify deployment for specific instrument applications, Neumann is also introducing a select range of MCM 115 Instrument Sets featuring the new KK 15 capsule. Each set includes all components required for wired operation, including the KK 15 capsule, gooseneck, cable, MCM 100 output stage, dedicated instrument mounting clip, and carrying case.