From Broadway to Beyond: Check out the New DiGiCo Quantum638 Mixing Console

DiGiCo has expanded its Quantum Range with the launch of the Quantum638 mixing console alongside an optional Quantum638T model tailored specifically for theatrical applications. The desk fills the space held by the SD7 and SD5, merging design elements from those legacy platforms with seventh-generation FPGA processing power to deliver a surface focused on speed, compact control, and operational redundancy.

[When Sound Becomes Architecture]

The surface incorporates three 17-inch high-resolution touchscreens, 38 touch-sensitive motorized faders divided across three sections, two dedicated Master faders, and three 6.8-inch TFT screens near the fader bays. Visual feedback is further expanded through three 14-inch meterbridge LCDs, three bank switcher screens, and 53 full-color 1.5-inch TFT displays. An integrated InfoBar provides constant visual tracking for snapshots, timecode, status warnings, and operational state. The physical layout closely mirrors the SD7 footprint while updating ergonomics, featuring top-strip Gain and Trim encoders, customizable Next buttons, assignable Macroder rotary encoders, and channel-assigned Macros that move dynamically with channel layouts.

Processing capacity includes 256 input channels, 128 aux or sub-group busses, and a 48x48 matrix, all featuring full processing. The engine suite provides 128 Nodal Processing instances, 64 Mustard Processing strips, 16 Spice Rack slots, True Solo capability, 32 32-band graphic EQs, and an internal FX rack supporting up to 48 stereo effects. Control management includes 36 VCA or mute groups, two solo busses, and Master busses for stereo, surround, and immersive formats.

For the first time in a Quantum product, DiGiCo offers a choice between single-engine and dual-engine architectures within the same chassis, with the dual-engine version capable of running in single-engine mode. Both variants feature dual DMI slots and hot-swappable power supplies. Upgrading to the Quantum638T adds specialized theatre software functions, including Auto Update, Aliases, Players, advanced control group tools, and Matrix Nodal Delays. Dual headphone outputs allow a sound designer and audio engineer to monitor independent feeds simultaneously.

Built for touring and permanent installation across theatres, live venues, festivals, and houses of worship, the console measures 61 inches (1555mm) wide, 38 inches (957mm) deep, and 21 inches (535mm) high, with a total weight of 93 kilograms.