Downtown LA Poolside Entertainment Destination Amps Things Up with dBTechnologies

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Rather than relying on a complex object-based spatial processor or blasting sound from a single PA stack across the deck, CaliSonics deployed 10 white dBTechnologies IS210T loudspeakers configured as coordinated left/right stereo zones.

To deliver the tactile sub-bass impact required for live bands and DJ performances without phase cancellation, the system integrates six white IS118S 18-inch subwoofers distributed at ground level directly within the stereo zones.

The passive IS210T cabinets feature dual 10-inch low-frequency drivers paired with rotatable high-frequency horns, allowing installers to mount enclosures horizontally or vertically to fit architectural sightlines while precisely controlling high-end dispersion.

(Image credit: dBTechnologies)

Following a long restoration of Downtown Los Angeles landmark Hotel Clark, built in 1914, a new permanent audio reinforcement system from dBTechnologies has converted its outdoor pool deck into a performance-ready entertainment venue capable of hosting approximately 400 guests. Designed and integrated by Los Angeles-based CaliSonics, the system supports versatile programming spanning daytime background audio, corporate receptions, private events, DJ sets, and live band performances.

[Predicting the Invisible]

CaliSonics owner and operator Alessio Caltagirone approached the project by combining his background in touring DJ performance, live event production, and systems integration to design an infrastructure that balances acoustic fidelity, operational simplicity for hotel staff, and architectural discretion. The pool area previously lacked any dedicated sound reinforcement. To cover the space evenly without relying on a single high-output PA blasting from one end of the deck, Caltagirone deployed a distributed system based on white dBTechnologies IS Series loudspeakers and subwoofers driven by networked LEA Professional amplification.

(Image credit: dBTechnologies)

The loudspeaker configuration consists of 10 white IS210T passive cabinets distributed around the perimeter of the pool deck. Rather than operating as mono zone fills or requiring complex spatial processors, the units are arranged as multiple coordinated left and right stereo pairs. This approach surrounds listeners in sound while preserving a distinct stereo image across the entire footprint. Low-frequency reinforcement is handled by six white IS118S subwoofers positioned at ground level within the stereo zones. All subwoofers were precision time-aligned during system commissioning to eliminate phase cancellation and provide punchy, cohesive bass extension.

(Image credit: dBTechnologies)

Component selection was dictated by directivity control, physical mounting flexibility, and weather resistance. The dBTechnologies IS210T features two 10-inch low-frequency drivers paired with a rotatable high-frequency horn. This rotatable horn allowed CaliSonics to mount enclosures horizontally or vertically to match the deck’s architecture while steering high-frequency dispersion directly into audience areas. The IS118S enclosures extend low-end response using 18-inch drivers. Because the equipment is continuously exposed to outdoor elements, both the IS210T loudspeakers and the IS118S subwoofers feature IP55 weather-resistance ratings. Geertech assisted CaliSonics with outdoor equipment selection, which also included fully outdoor-rated cabling.

The intention was to create a consistent stereo experience around the pool, surrounding listeners with music while retaining a clear sense of the left and right image. Caltagirone describes the result as immersive, achieved through the placement and alignment of a conventional stereo system rather than an object-based format.

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The white finish of the cabinets visually matches the pale walls and poolside furnishings, keeping the hardware discreet. Backed by networked LEA Professional 1504 and 54 amplifiers, local wall controls, and flexible input routing, the installation provides Hotel Clark with a dependable, high-headroom sound system engineered for demanding live entertainment.