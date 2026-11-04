How AtlasIED Atmosphere Creates an Elegant Audio Experience

Overview:

Powered by the Dante-enabled AtlasIED Atmosphere AZM4-D audio processor, the system coordinates four independent zones across large open-air spaces.

To withstand the Dominican Republic’s hot, humid climate without disrupting the luxury aesthetic, Musitempo deployed AtlasIED AS-5T two-way compact surface-mount loudspeakers. Featuring an IP55-rated, UV-inhibited ABS enclosure and controlled off-axis dispersion, the speakers deliver even 70V/100V distributed sound reproduction while remaining visually unobtrusive within the property's architecture.

Beyond managing daily hospitality audio—supported by staff-friendly C-ZSV zone wall controllers and A-BT Bluetooth streaming plates—the platform serves as a critical safety network.

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

Located in the Dominican Republic, Project Amares is a luxury boutique condominium-hotel designed to blend upscale hospitality with the area's natural beauty. The development features expansive outdoor amenities, including pool decks, landscaped gardens, lounges, and entertainment areas. The hotel leadership wanted a specific ambiance and experience unique to Project Amares, which required a sophisticated audio solution from AtlasIED that delivered exceptional, seamless sound while remaining virtually invisible within the property's architecture.

[SCN Installation Showcase 2026]

Designing audio for an outdoor-focused luxury destination presented several challenges. The system needed to provide consistent coverage across large open-air spaces without creating hot spots or excessive sound bleed between adjacent areas. At the same time, hotel staff required flexibility to independently manage multiple entertainment zones while maintaining centralized system control. And finally, the solution had to be weather-resistant, as the weather in the Dominican Republic is consistently hot and humid.

Local integration firm Musitempo was brought on to design and implement a robust audio distribution system for the hotel. “Our role was to deliver a scalable, digital solution that supports background music, live entertainment, and emergency communications across all shared spaces,” said Fernando Hernandez Voigt, chief technology officer at Musitempo. “We knew that the best fit for the heart of the system would be AtlasIED’s Atmosphere platform.”

The Atmosphere platform is designed with operational flexibility in mind. Each hospitality space functions as an independent audio zone with its own source selection and volume control, allowing staff to easily adapt the guest experience throughout the day. Background music can play in dining and lounge areas while a live DJ performs poolside or a band entertains guests at a private event, all without disrupting adjacent spaces.

(Image credit: LEA Professional)

At the center of the Project Amares audio system is the Dante-enabled Atmosphere AZM4-D, a four-zone DSP that provides centralized control, routing, and signal processing across the property. Features including a built-in message player, virtual wall controllers, learning ambient noise sensing, Tilter Filter, auto-gain, GPIO, and room combining deliver the flexibility needed to support background music, live entertainment, and emergency communications from a single platform.

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Programming is simple via an on-board web interface optimized for common use cases. The control interface is device-agnostic, responsive, and meticulously designed to deliver an ideal user experience without sacrificing design freedom. In addition to Ethernet, built-in Wi-Fi allows tablets and other control devices to connect directly to the AZM4-D via rights-based access.

Musitempo installed an Atmosphere C-ZSV wall controller to enable staff to control audio levels and source selection across multiple zones with simple, intuitive controls. They also installed Atmosphere A-BT Bluetooth wall audio inputs, allowing staff to connect their phones via the A-BT to stream music.

Musitempo incorporated AtlasIED AS-5T loudspeakers throughout architectural and semi-covered social spaces, where controlled dispersion and exceptional musical reproduction help create an inviting atmosphere for guests. Because routing, scheduling, and system logic are managed through the Atmosphere platform, transitions between daytime relaxation and evening entertainment can be accomplished without technical intervention. If manual engagement is needed, the controllers are easy enough for staff to use with minimal training.

Beyond enhancing the guest experience, the AtlasIED Atmosphere platform also strengthens the property's operational readiness. Priority paging capabilities enable emergency announcements to automatically override background music when necessary, supporting communication during critical situations. This dual-purpose approach to entertainment and emergency communications helps maximize the property's investment by delivering value beyond traditional background music systems.

By leveraging the flexibility of the AtlasIED Atmosphere DSP ecosystem and the performance of the AS indoor/outdoor surface mount loudspeakers, Project Amares successfully transformed audio into a strategic hospitality asset by enhancing guest experiences, simplifying daily operations, and supporting safety requirements while preserving the elegance that defines the resort. Additionally, given Atmosphere’s ability to scale and its wide range of accessories, the resort can add new components to the system as its needs evolve and expand over time.

“We continue to recommend AtlasIED products because we trust them,” added Hernandez Voigt. “We trust them because we’ve installed them repeatedly and they are reliable. Plus, the company’s customer service is excellent, which makes a big difference for us.”