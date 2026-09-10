JBL Professional Studio Monitors, Crown Amplifiers Power Austin's Waterloo Sound

Summary:

Waterloo Sound launched a portable 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos studio built inside the modular Nu•Studio System, using identical full-range JBL Professional 708 monitors at every position.

The studio was specifically engineered to tackle two critical listening workflows in the same space: immersive 3D mixing and vinyl mastering.

Unlike traditional brick-and-mortar control rooms that require custom acoustic tuning for every new location, the Nu•Studio System uses standardized dimensions and acoustic materials.

(Image credit: JBL Professional)

Waterloo Sound, an extension of Austin’s Waterloo Records creative ecosystem, has opened a portable 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos studio featuring JBL Professional studio monitors powered by Crown amplifiers. Built within the modular Nu•Studio System, the installation surrounds engineers and artists with full-range JBL Professional 708 monitors while concealing the technology behind acoustically transparent surfaces, creating a critical listening environment designed for immersive mixing, vinyl mastering and other creative applications.

[Take Me Into the Ballgame]

The project grew from Waterloo Sound’s plans to establish a vinyl mastering operation with partner Jon Niess, whose work spans both vinyl mastering and Dolby Atmos mixing. Niess was already using JBL Professional monitors in his own mastering and Atmos studio and was working with Nu•Studio founder and CEO Chad Franscoviak on the company’s modular studio concept.

The concept brings together immersive audio and visual content within a portable, modular structure engineered to provide a repeatable acoustic environment. Rather than building the technology visibly into the room, the 9.1.4 Atmos system is integrated behind acoustically transparent wall screens alongside acoustic treatment positioned around the perimeter. Ultra-short-throw projectors mounted overhead complete the visual environment, allowing visitors to be surrounded by sound and imagery without loudspeakers and other technology becoming the focus of the space.

At the center of the studio are JBL Professional 708 studio monitors, powered by Crown amplifiers and deployed at every ear-level and overhead position in the 9.1.4 configuration. Using the same monitor throughout the system was important to Waterloo Sound because an immersive mix can move individual audio objects between the front, side, rear and overhead channels. Maintaining full-range capability and headroom at every position helps preserve the tonal character and impact of those objects as they travel through the three-dimensional sound field.

“We chose JBL 708s throughout the entire 9.1.4 system because we wanted a truly consistent, full-range monitoring environment in every direction,” said Niess. “I’ve become a big believer in having real low-end capability and headroom in every channel—including the surrounds and overheads—so an Atmos object maintains the same tonal character and impact wherever it moves in the room.”

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(Image credit: JBL Professional)

Creating a portable immersive studio also introduced a different design philosophy from a conventional permanent control room. The Nu•Studio System is constructed according to consistent dimensions, materials and acoustic specifications, minimizing acoustic variables between installations. Combining that standardized environment with JBL Professional 708 monitors and Crown amplifiers gives engineers a setup that behaves the same way every time it’s deployed rather than requiring an entirely new acoustic approach each time.

Early response from engineers working in the space have reinforced Waterloo Sound’s emphasis on creating an immersive environment that remains natural rather than drawing attention to the individual loudspeakers. Mix engineers have particularly noted the room’s controlled low-frequency response and the cohesiveness of the immersive sound field.

(Image credit: JBL Professional)

“The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Emily Gianopoulos, managing partner at Waterloo Sound. “Several mix engineers have told us it’s one of the best-sounding Atmos rooms they’ve ever heard—the room has a sense of calm the moment you walk in, with a very tight, responsive low end and an immersive sound field that feels very natural.”

As Nu•Studio’s first customer, Waterloo Sound brings together immersive mixing and vinyl mastering within a modular environment built around consistent monitoring in every direction. JBL Professional 708 studio monitors and Crown amplifiers are central to that performance, giving Waterloo Sound full-range headroom at every position in the room.