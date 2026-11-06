JBL Professional Introduces 3 Series MkIII Studio Monitors and Subwoofer

HARMAN Professional Solutions unveiled its JBL Professional 3 Series MkIII powered studio monitor family. The new lineup includes the JBL 305P MkIII, 306P MkIII, and 308P MkIII powered studio monitors, along with the JBL 310S MkIII powered subwoofer. The MkIII family introduces redesigned acoustic systems, new Class D amplification, simplified room optimization, and integrated mounting options to support workflows ranging from compact stereo production setups to 2.1, surround, and immersive monitoring.

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The redesigned high-frequency driver works with an updated JBL Image Control Waveguide to provide a wider, more consistent listening area and stable stereo imaging across the workspace. New low-frequency drivers feature stiffer cone materials, upgraded magnet assemblies, and aluminum shorting rings to improve power handling while reducing distortion. A front-firing JBL Slipstream port design helps deliver more predictable bass performance when monitors are placed on desks, near walls or in other space-constrained environments.

The MkIII family also introduces new Class D amplification, providing increased output, greater headroom and lower system noise. Balanced Neutrik combo inputs and selectable +4 dBu/-10 dBV input sensitivity simplify integration with common studio interfaces, mixers, and playback systems.

(Image credit: JBL Professional)

To help users adapt monitors to different production environments, every full-range model includes four one-touch room controls that provide 81 corrective EQ combinations for speaker placement, wall distance and high and low-frequency adjustment. The system requires no calibration software or complex setup procedures.

Integrated mounting points on every full-range monitor make it easy to expand beyond a traditional stereo configuration. Whether mounted on walls, ceilings or monitor arms, the family supports stereo, 2.1, surround and immersive monitoring systems. The new JBL 310S MkIII powered subwoofer extends low-frequency response to 26 Hz and includes selectable crossover settings and external bass-management bypass for flexible system integration.