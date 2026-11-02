SCN Installation Showcase 2026

In case you never step back and appreciate just how creative our industry can be, here's your chance. The SCN editorial team combed through numerous submissions from integrators and landed on these 10 amazing projects that represent some of the best Pro AV work that's been completed this year.

City of Kirkland, Kirkland, WA

(Image credit: Matt McClain)

Integrator: Key Code Media

Key Code Media partnered with the city of Kirkland on a comprehensive modernization of its municipal broadcast and AV environments, upgrading both the city’s production facility and the Council Chambers and Peter Kirk Conference Room. The broadcast refresh replaced aging infrastructure with a new Vizrt TriCaster Vizion production system, AJA KUMO routing, NETGEAR AV networking, Panasonic PTZ cameras, Yamaha audio, Cablecast playout, refreshed monitoring, and updated signal processing. The AV systems were rebuilt around an IP-based architecture using NDI, Dante, and Q-SYS, with Shure microphones, ViewSonic displays, Microsoft Teams Rooms, and Barco ClickShare. The result is a flexible, interconnected environment that supports public meetings, hybrid participation, live municipal broadcasting, and simplified day-to-day operation, while allowing the room AV and broadcast teams to work independently when needed.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston

(Image credit: Ford AV)

Integrator: Ford AV

The Oculus at George Bush Intercontinental Airport is a landmark immersive AV installation that pushes the boundaries of dvLED, real-time rendering, and interactive technology. Ford AV brought together more than 2,000 custom-engineered Nanolumens LED modules across a 220-linear-foot, continuously curved and tilted display delivering nearly 49 million pixels. Six synchronized Pixera media servers, custom playback infrastructure, redundant power and data networks, environmental controls, and remote monitoring work as a single integrated ecosystem. Two LiDAR sensors continuously track passenger movement, feeding real-time positional data into Unreal Engine to generate interactive content that responds dynamically to the people beneath the display. The unprecedented geometry and ultra-wide resolution required custom engineering, precision alignment, and extensive commissioning. Delivered within an active 24/7 international airport, the Oculus demanded the highest level of expertise in integrating complex hardware, software, networking, interactive systems, and creative technology into a reliable, highly immersive public space experience.

Golisano Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship, Buffalo, NY

(Image credit: William Warnick)

Integrator: Solutionz

Solutionz transformed three floors of the institute's Buffalo campus, anchored by a curved, 30-foot LED video wall in the Institute's signature event space, the Forum. Fabricated to match the room's architectural radius within tight tolerance, the wall integrates a rigged line array and subwoofer system, wireless and podium microphones on a Dante network, PTZ cameras, and Crestron control. A second LED wall anchors the Admissions Auditorium, while a pair of ViewSonic portable LED walls give the institute flexible, pop-up display capability for events throughout the building. Solutionz also designed the project's network backbone, supporting 10 T1V ThinkHub interactive classrooms, six Microsoft Teams-enabled conference rooms, a library display, a distributed audio café, Crestron lighting control, and a building-wide assistive listening system. It's all unified under networked Crestron and Q-SYS control, giving the institute a fully connected, flexible environment for teaching, collaboration, and events.

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Illinois Senate, Springfield, IL

(Image credit: Jeremy Caldera)

Integrator: Pearl Technology

This comprehensive audiovisual installation modernizes critical spaces throughout the Illinois Senate, delivering an integrated technology environment designed to support legislative proceedings, collaboration, public communication, and daily operations. The project encompasses the Senate Chamber, conference center, executive and administrative offices, and conference rooms, with systems tailored to the unique requirements of each space. At the heart of the installation are large-format dvLED displays, cameras, microphone systems, and steerable line-array loudspeakers engineered to provide exceptional intelligibility and coverage while respecting the architectural character of the facility. Advanced production systems provide flexible capture, switching, routing, recording, and distribution of legislative proceedings and events. Within the Senate Chamber, the AV system integrates with the legislative voting system to support efficient, reliable session operations. Together, these technologies create a cohesive, scalable AV ecosystem supporting Illinois lawmakers, staff, media, and the public while modernizing one of the state's most important government environments.

Mabel Tainter Theater, Menomonie, WI

(Image credit: Alisa Oppenheimer)

Integrator: Metro Sound & Video

The theater has undergone a transformative audio upgrade with the installation of Eastern Acoustic Works’ AC6 ADAPTive line array. Renowned for its hand‑carved woodwork and hand‑painted stenciling, the 1889 venue required a system that delivered modern performance while visually disappearing into its ornate architecture. Its previous point‑source setup struggled to get any meaningful gain before feedback with actor microphones, limiting clarity and balance. To preserve the theater’s aesthetic, Metro Sound & Video developed a custom Rosco Metallix bronze‑and‑gold finish and commissioned an artist to recreate the venue’s historic stencil pattern directly onto the speaker grills, making the AC6 nearly invisible in low light. With ADAPTive coverage and Resolution software, the new system precisely directs sound to the audience while avoiding reflective surfaces, dramatically improving clarity, gain‑before‑feedback and mixing flexibility for plays, concerts, weddings, and community events alike.

SeaWorld San Diego, San Diego

(Image credit: Patrick Henkels)

Integrator: AVI-SPL

As SeaWorld San Diego transformed its Shark Encounter exhibit, AVI-SPL helped enhance the experience by bridging the shoreline environment with the underwater world. Working alongside SeaWorld’s team, AVI-SPL and its Experience Technology Group (XTG) integrated dvLED, immersive audio, environmental lighting, video processing, and centralized control to create a cohesive guest experience. A 35-foot DigiLED overhead video wall guides visitors through four ocean zones, with synchronized lighting, soundscapes, and marine life silhouette content connecting each stage. In the marine life gallery, three synchronized LED displays surround guests with underwater imagery while complementing the live shark habitat beyond a large acrylic viewing window. Additionally, Q-SYS Core 24f manages audio, video routing, and room controls through a wall-mounted touchpanel. Christie Digital Pandora’s Box manages high-resolution video, while NETGEAR AV M4250 switches distribute audio across zones. Shure wireless headsets and transmitters provide clear communication for exhibit hosts, supporting an engaging and seamless guest experience.

Sportsbook Bar & Grill, Colorado Springs, CO

(Image credit: Dominique Molina)

Integrator: Logic Integration

Logic Integration transformed the downtown Colorado Springs location of Sportsbook Bar & Grill, situated within a hotel, into a premier sports viewing destination, anchored by an Absen LED video wall, the largest among the brand's four locations. The installation delivers crisp, immersive visuals across the space, while a dedicated audio system ensures every game day moment is heard as clearly as it's seen. An integrated control system ties the experience together, giving staff seamless command over content and audio throughout the venue, mirroring the consistent AV experience found at every Sportsbook Bar & Grill location. The result is a high-impact, sports bar AV environment built to keep patrons engaged from every seat, whether they're catching the big game or settling in for happy hour. This project reflects Logic Integration's expertise in commercial AV design for high-traffic hospitality spaces, blending scale, reliability, and visual impact into one cohesive system.

Sundodger Studios, Seattle, WA

(Image credit: Laurie King)

Integrator: CTI

The University of Washington’s Sundodger Studios is a fully IP-based broadcast and production facility designed to support approximately 100 live broadcasts and 120 live videoboard shows annually. At its core are four SMPTE ST 2110 control rooms capable of supporting simultaneous productions, centralized replay and playback resources, and advanced camera, audio, communications, monitoring, and storage systems. The facility also includes a 1,000-square-foot video and photography studio featuring seven maneuverable LED columns that can operate independently or combine into a 10x27-foot display, plus a 2,300-square-foot multipurpose event space with an additional LED display. Anthony James Partners evaluated traditional baseband and ST 2110 architectures during design, including capital, operational, expansion, and future upgrade costs. The selected ST 2110 architecture provides the flexibility to share resources across productions, while AJP’s analysis projected approximately $2.6 million in savings over 10 years compared with the alternative approach.

Tarleton State University EECU Center, Stephenville, TX

(Image credit: Luke Jordan)

Integrator: Electro Acoustics

Electro Acoustics delivered the integrated AV backbone for Tarleton State University’s new $130 million, 148,000-square-foot EECU Center—a multipurpose arena accommodating up to 8,000 basketball fans and more than 10,000 concertgoers. Built to transition between NCAA Division I athletics, concerts, commencements, conferences, and community events, the venue required exceptional coverage, flexibility, and operational simplicity. A Q-SYS control and DSP platform unifies the arena and supporting spaces, while an EAW loudspeaker system and Dante-enabled amplification deliver powerful, intelligible sound throughout the bowl. Networked AVoIP distribution, extensive single-mode fiber, and broadcast cabling connect event-level, concourse, hospitality, production, and support areas. Dozens of commercial displays extend content across suites, concessions, locker rooms, and public spaces. A Yamaha DM7 Compact console, Sennheiser digital wireless, Clear-Com intercom, and 131-receiver assistive listening deployment support professional productions and inclusive events. The result is a scalable, venue-wide ecosystem engineered for game day impact and year-round adaptability.

Vanderbilt University, New York, NY

(Image credit: IVCi)

IVCi

IVCi integrated a future-ready AV ecosystem for Vanderbilt University–New York City, advancing the university’s vision for its first campus outside Nashville. Located in Chelsea on the former General Theological Seminary campus, the site connects education, research, industry, alumni, and the broader New York City community. Designed by Loring Consulting Engineers, the installation spans 16 spaces, including classrooms, project rooms, conference rooms, a student center, and an auditorium. The IVCi team completed the installation during the five-week window between construction completion and the fall semester. Six classrooms and three project rooms were standardized from shared drawing sets, creating intuitive user experiences and simplifying training, support, and long-term management. A centralized Crestron platform provides video, audio, and virtualized room control from Nashville to Chelsea via Vanderbilt’s secure enterprise network. Biamp, Shure, Lightware, PTZOptics, and Logitech technologies provide scalable, consistent experiences for instruction, hybrid collab