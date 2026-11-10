Watch Rachel Saldivar Discuss How Sony Mics Rev Things Up for 'Drifter'

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The ECM-778's low-profile form factor and reduced capsule size solve challenging acoustic capture in space-constrained production environments (such as vehicle interiors or small tiled bathrooms).

It functions effectively as a discreet plant mic clipped to surfaces where a traditional boom pole and operator cannot physically fit, while still delivering full boom-grade recording quality.

The microphone provides consistent side attenuation that cuts ambient noise—such as traffic, street bustle, and wind—without phase artifacts or unnatural coloration. Acoustically, it delivers a direct, true-to-voice tonal response characterized by enhanced high-end saturation and an extended pickup reach, allowing operators to capture clean dialogue on the fly simply by tilting the axis toward subjects at a distance.

(Image credit: Sony)

Production and post-production sound mixer, recordist, and audio engineer Rachel Saldivar has supported sound for a range of projects, including run-and-gun reality, narrative features, documentaries, shorts, corporate interviews, commercials, music recording, and more. If video requires audio, she has an arsenal of tools to help the sound match—and, in many cases, enhance—the visual content.

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A new addition to Saldivar’s setup is Sony’s ECM-778, a compact, high-resolution shotgun microphone. With a range of mounting options, the professional microphone is a versatile choice for various audio recording environments requiring targeted sound capture. It can easily take her from a cinematic feature film to an interview, and almost anything in between, making it a key piece of Saldivar’s setup and integrating nicely with her larger kit, including her other go-to shotgun mics, lavaliers, and mixers.

Saldivar has a familiarity with Sony’s professional audio technologies, having used various microphones, including the C-100 and C-80, for music recordings for more than 15 years, so when the opportunity arose to add the ECM-778 into her workflow, she was eager to see how it performed. She used the microphone extensively during the filming of Drifter, a new cinematic feature set against the backdrop and culture of drift racing. The ECM-778 was a perfect companion to capture the intensity and nuance of the story and perform reliably in confined spaces like a car.

In the video below, she dives into micing everything from tight car interiors to noisy streets and humid jungle shoots, and how the ECM-778 delivered clear, true-to-voice audio with strong off-axis sound rejection, easy mounting, and reliable performance.

Sony’s ECM-778 Shotgun Microphone Captures the Dynamic and Cinematic Soundscape of Drifter | Sony - YouTube Watch On