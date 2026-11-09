How Bose Professional Is Bringing Clarity to Challenging Spaces

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The MA3 micro array is a compact, passive, modular micro line array for fixed, indoor installations in reverberant, design-sensitive spaces where clear sound, configurable coverage, and low visual impact matter.

Each mico array module pairs a 1-inch compression driver with four 2.25-inch woofers, and individual MA3 modules can be combined into suspended or wall-mounted arrays with adjustable splay to shape vertical coverage around the listening area.

They represent a hybrid of design and engineering, made with installation and real-wold performance in mind.

(Image credit: Bose Professional)

Bose Professional recently introduced the MA3 Micro Array, a compact, passive, modular micro line array designed to help integrators deliver clear speech and music in acoustically challenging spaces while complementing the architecture. MA3 modules combine into suspended or wall-mounted arrays, with adjustable splay angles to shape vertical coverage around the listening area.

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"Modular array technology has been out of reach for a lot of everyday acoustically challenging projects because of cost, size and complex, timeconsuming installs. MA3 Micro Array changes that," said Bose Professional VP of sales, Americas, Shawn Watts. "It's compact, it's affordable and it's a one-person install, so integrators can give a room the precise vertical coverage of an array without the footprint, the price tag or the hassle."

Each MA3 module combines a 1-inch compression driver with four 2.25-inch woofers in a compact white enclosure. Integrated inter-module hardware joins enclosures into a clean, cohesive array, with an onboard passive crossover and pluggable terminal connection to simplify system wiring.

The MA3SB Suspension Bracket supports flown arrays, and the MA3WB Wallmount Kit supports wall-mounted configurations where wall placement better suits the architecture or ceiling height. Integrators can combine modules into suspended or wall-mounted arrays and adjust splay angles to shape vertical coverage around the listening area.

(Image credit: Bose Professional)

MA3 modules are offered in single-pack and four-pack configurations, so integrators can order the quantity the design requires. The modular format lets them build the array around the room without making the loudspeaker system the visual focus.