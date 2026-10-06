d&b audiotechnik Introduces vCore

d&b audiotechnik has introduced vCore, a new standalone Soundscape software processing engine. Available free of charge, vCore offers a new way to access d&b’s immersive Soundscape solution, enabling preproduction without the need for a physical processing engine. Using the d&b Create.Control software together with a pair of headphones, users can create and experience binaural output that delivers realistic spatial audio wherever they are.

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“With vCore, the Soundscape ecosystem gains a new tool that allows audio professionals to plan and prelisten to their projects without requiring a physical Soundscape processing engine or a loudspeaker system,” said Robb Allan, head of product management, Soundscape at d&b audiotechnik. “Work can happen anywhere: in the living room, in a cafe, or on a tour bus. All that is needed is the latest version of Create.Control and a pair of headphones.”



vCore supports up to 64 inputs and provides a two-channel binaural rendering that can be experienced via headphones as well as streamed in applications such as webinars and broadcasts. FoH engineers and sound designers can now design and prepare Soundscape shows without requiring a complete system. Integrated within Create.Control v1.4, vCore becomes part of an intuitive workflow, allowing users not only to prepare but also to audition their mixes from their preferred DAW in binaural. This enables a realistic listening experience during preproduction, long before arriving on site.



“Immersive experiences are everywhere and we want to make Soundscape free, easy to use and fun,” concluded Allan. “We want artists, designers and mixers who are interested in creating Soundscape projects to be able to use our technology wherever they are and whatever project they’re working on.”