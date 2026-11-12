1 SOUND Levels-Up Plush Miami Waterfront Dining

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The audio design accommodates two opposing acoustic requirements across the 10,000-square-foot venue: delivering warm, intimate, low-volume background playback during formal dining, while retaining the clean headroom and high-SPL output necessary for lively brunches, live performances, and high-energy DJ sets.

1 SOUND’s Custom Shop collaborated directly with interior designer Paulina Morán to color-match and flush-mount hardware without disrupting ornate finishes.

The deployment includes full-range Cannon C4 loudspeakers in a metallic gold plated finish at the entrance, alongside custom-finished Level L35s recessed directly into the bar’s complex linear ceiling.

Spanning more than 10,000 square feet on Brickell Key, The Mexican Miami brings together an expansive dining room, multiple bars, private dining spaces, and waterfront outdoor seating. For a restaurant built around both atmosphere and lively entertainment, sound needed to be considered as carefully as the interior design. The team wanted a consistent audio experience throughout the property, with full, intimate music playback during dining and the output to support energetic evenings, brunches, DJs, and live performances. Ownership recently collaborated with 1 SOUND and Bespoke Technology Group to pair 1 SOUND’s customizable premium loudspeakers with Bespoke’s expertise in system design, integration, and support.

[The Future Is Heard, Not Seen]

The project also carried a particular expectation. Ownership was seeking to level-up their brand standard sonic landscape, so the team wanted to make sure the Miami restaurant delivered the sound quality they envisioned. Bespoke worked closely with the design team and 1 SOUND to develop a system for the restaurant's varied spaces and uses.

Bespoke and 1 SOUND’s Custom Shop worked directly with the designer to develop loudspeaker finishes and mounting solutions for individual locations throughout the restaurant. At the entrance, full-range Cannon C4 loudspeakers in 1 SOUND’s signature metallic Gold finish feature metal plating selected to coordinate with the ornate architectural details. Throughout the main dining areas, Cannon C5s were integrated into architectural columns using C-Clamps and custom brackets fabricated by Bespoke.

(Image credit: 1 SOUND)

The perimeter columns featured inset channels with lighting on either side, making precise speaker placement essential to maintaining the symmetry of the design. Bespoke fabricated custom aluminum brackets to position the Cannon C5 loudspeakers centrally within the architectural details while concealing the mounting hardware.

In the central bar area, custom-finished Level L35s were recessed to blend directly into the ceiling. The installation presented a particular challenge because of the ceiling’s detailed linear design, requiring careful coordination and custom integration work by the Bespoke team. Jerry, a member of the installation team, developed the solution for fitting the loudspeakers into the ceiling while preserving its architectural lines.

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The Mexican’s audio system extends across a variety of environments, each with its own coverage requirements. In the main dining room and around the central bar, for example, Level L35 loudspeakers are recessed into the ceiling, with SUB310 and SUB28 subwoofers integrated into columns and banquettes. Cannon C5 loudspeakers and SUB28 subwoofers provide additional coverage throughout the main dining area.

The indoor-outdoor terrace continues the system with Cannon C5 loudspeakers, SUB28s, and SUB12 subwoofers serving its bar and dining areas. On the patio, Tower LCC44 loudspeakers paired with cardioid CSUB210 subwoofers provide controlled coverage for outdoor dining and entertainment.

Private dining spaces have their own configurations to support parties and special or corporate events. The La Condesa room, which accommodates up to 45 guests, features Cannon C6 loudspeakers and WSUB45 subwoofers. Additional private dining areas incorporate Cannon C6 and C5 loudspeakers with subwoofer support, depending on the room.

Across the property, the system is designed around consistent coverage. The accurate dispersion of 1 SOUND loudspeakers and their off-axis predictability helps create a consistent audio design with relatively compact and discreet form factors for their amount of SPL output and clarity..

One of the project's important acoustic considerations was the proximity of offices above the restaurant. The project team was concerned about sound traveling beyond the restaurant, particularly during louder events. The controlled dispersion of the 1 SOUND loudspeakers helped Bespoke direct audio toward the listening areas while limiting unwanted spill into neighboring spaces.

That control is especially important given the way The Mexican uses its system. The restaurant hosts DJs and live bands, and mariachi performers equipped with wireless microphones can move throughout the dining areas while their performances are carried through the installed system. Bespoke also installed DJ connections on the patio, giving the venue additional flexibility for outdoor entertainment.

For Bespoke, the project brought together the technical requirements of a complex hospitality space with the architectural details of the restaurant. This completed system and detailed service has led to further project referrals for Bespoke. The team mentioned that the ownership, management, and designers are all happy with it.