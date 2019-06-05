Yamaha UC, Huddly Partner on Video and Audio Collaboration Products

Yamaha Unified Communications has formed a new partnership with Huddly, manufacturer of AI-powered conference cameras. The new Yamaha ESB-1080 Enterprise Sound Bar will bundle with Huddly's AI wide-angle USB camera to create the Yamaha Collaboration Kit.

"Meeting participants demand two things no matter where they're meeting: a seamless, intuitive experience and superior audio and video quality,” said Michael Fitch, vice president of sales and marketing at Yamaha Unified Communications. “As we continue to expand Yamaha's wide breadth of superior UC solutions, these requirements are at the core of our design. At InfoComm 2019, attendees will see the future of flawless, intelligent collaboration with AI-powered video."

"Yamaha has a well-deserved reputation worldwide for building high-quality audio products, and their UC portfolio is no exception,” said Jonas Rinde, Huddly CEO. “Our partnership is a terrific opportunity for end customers to experience their industry-leading audio, now combined with the high-quality, wide-angle, AI-powered video for which Huddly is known. We invite everyone to come and check out the Yamaha Collaboration Kit at our booths."

The Yamaha Collaboration Kit (currently available only in North America) combines Yamaha's ESB-1080 Enterprise Sound Bar and Huddly IQ AI-powered conference camera, which is tailored to deliver a high-quality video collaboration experience. Yamaha's ESB-1080 provides an immersive feeling with full-range speaker output for conference rooms. The soundbar's two built-in subwoofers and bass-reflex port deliver dynamic, full-range sound in conjunction with two dome tweeters and two woofers. Its conference mode preset is specialized for installation in conference room spaces with enterprise-demanded functions for easy administration. The compact design, automatic sound optimization, and versatile mounting options make it well suited for various enterprise needs and designs. The Yamaha ESB-1080 is available as a sound solution for any enterprise room to provide or expand speaker output, or as part of a bundled solution with the Huddly IQ AI-powered conference camera.

The Yamaha Collaboration Kit's camera provides 150-degree wide-angle 1080p video, an embedded mic array, automated AI features, and the Huddly InSights analytics API. With the Genius Framing feature, the camera can automatically detect and frame participants in its field of view, eliminating the need to manually control the camera.

The Yamaha Collaboration Kit is best matched to medium-size conference spaces for remote collaboration and presentation with simple connections to a laptop and monitor.

The Yamaha Collaboration Kit will be exhibited in the Yamaha Unified Communications booth 4961 and in Huddly's booth 4087 at InfoComm 2019, June 12-14 at the Orange County Convention Center.