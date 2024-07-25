Visix Adds New Epaper Desk Sign to Sustainable Space Management Solutions

Visix has added EPS 27 epaper desk sign to its sustainable space management offering. This wireless, battery-powered E Ink sign provides an affordable, energy-efficient solution to display desk reservations in hybrid office environments. Measuring 3.1x0.6x 1.7 inches and weighing just 1.3 ounces, the EPS 27 boasts long-life batteries that last up to five years and includes a convenient desk edge mount.

[A Matter of Touch]

"As more offices adopt flexible work models, the need to quickly and easily find available and booked workspaces has become critical,” said Trey Hicks, chief operating officer and chief sales officer for Visix. “Our larger epaper signs are already a really popular choice to show bookings and schedules outside rooms, and we’re excited to now have two products for workspaces. Clients can choose our compact EPS 42 for the top of the desk or an adjacent wall, or the new EPS 27 to mount just under the desk edge. This gives our clients two really affordable ways to show desk reservations and QR codes for on-the-spot bookings.”

(Image credit: Visix)

Visix’s epaper desk signs can be used independently or integrated into a comprehensive sustainable space management solution, which combines epaper desk and room signs with the Choros AR space booking platform and ultra-low-power availability lights.

Choros is a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) space booking platform that lets people scan QR codes to book rooms, desks and other shared spaces and assets. It uses native AR support on smartphones and is managed in the cloud, so it requires no hardware. It can be paired with LoRaWAN availability lights, which use only 0.60 watts of power and can be operated on existing PoE infrastructure, to show workspace availability at a glance. Additionally, bookings can be displayed on wireless, battery-powered epaper signs outside rooms and attached to desks, showing both Choros QR codes and reservations.

[Where Are We with Hybrid?]

By leveraging a smartphone-based booking system alongside energy-efficient lights and signs, organizations can reduce energy consumption and costs, forego expensive hardware and avoid complicated installations. This helps with environmental compliance and leads to a greener workplace, which greatly appeals to today’s socially conscious employees and customers.