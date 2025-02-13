Telycam Unveils Explore Broadcast PTZ Camera

Telycam has released its new Explore broadcast-class PTZ camera. The Explore camera features a 1-inch sensor and delivers stellar quality, superior auto-focus performance, powerful integration features and flexible connectivity.

The Explore camera's 1-inch, 9MP Sony sensor enables the capture of stunning 4K video at 60 frames per second. The large sensor size enhances light sensitivity, resulting in superior low-light performance with reduced noise levels. With an expanded dynamic range that captures intricate details in both shadows and highlights, the Explore camera ensures stunningly clear images with enhanced contrast and clarity. 'Bokeh' effects with a shallow depth of field can be created to suit any artistic intention.

Explore's advanced Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) provides exceptionally fast and precise auto-focus, making it ideal for dynamic broadcast and live production scenarios. Whether tracking fast-moving subjects or capturing spontaneous moments, Explore ensures continuously sharp focus.

Designed to seamlessly integrate into diverse workflows, Explore's versatile IP and AV outputs include NDI High Bandwidth, NDI HX3, 12G-SDI with genlock, HDMI and SFP+ connectivity. AI-powered auto-tracking and 20x optical zoom are complemented by FreeD protocol support for integration with Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) production solutions.

A built-in variable ND filter allows easy adjustment of light transmission levels to 1.6%, 6.3%, 25% or 100%. Users can also attach their preferred ND filter directly to the lens using reserved threads, ensuring precise control in a wide range of lighting conditions. Additional key features include local recording to a microSD card, a 3.5mm analog audio input, a mini-XLR audio input with phantom power and POE++ support for hassle-free power management.

"The Explore camera continues Telycam's hallmarks of setting new standards in PTZ image quality and performance while delivering premium features at cost-effective pricing," said Jenny Liu, Telycam's co-founder and head of sales and marketing. "The response to our previews of Explore last year was tremendous, and we're thrilled that it is now available to our customers."