NDI 6.1: New Features, Enhanced Tools, and More

NDI launched NDI 6.1, delivering new tools and enhanced capabilities for both developers and users. This release represents the next step in the evolution of NDI technology, packed with updates that expand functionality, improve performance, and provide new opportunities for integration.

[NDI Reigns over AVoIP Protocols]

For developers, the enhanced NDI platform includes expanded 10-plus-bitit HDR support, now optimized for FPGA-based hardware. Bridge Service API has also been enhanced, seamlessly integrating through REST APIs.

Users now see NDI Free Audio, a standalone download for Windows (with ASIO support) and Linux. Users will also see revamped tools. These new tools were redesigned NDI Tools launcher, enhanced Virtual Input for Mac, and updates to NDI Bridge.

[Hottest Trends in 2025]

The new features are designed to make the NDI experience more robust, whether you're developing cutting-edge solutions or integrating NDI into your workflow. For full release notes click here.