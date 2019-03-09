TAG Opens First U.S. Office in California

TAG Video Systems has opened its first U.S.-based office in the Los Angeles area. The launch of TAG’s new office was announced by company CEO Abe Zerbib.

TAG’s L.A. operation will be run by industry veteran Bil Apker, who brings more than 27 years of progressive experience in the broadcasting and manufacturing industries to his new role as vice president of sales, U.S.

“We are extremely excited to be able to work more directly with our customers in the United States now, and increase our presence in this vital region,” said Zerbib. “We are also delighted to welcome Bil to the team. We have every confidence that his outstanding business skills and technical prowess will be a tremendous asset to our current and growing U.S. customer-base. Bil’s firm grasp of our industry’s technology evolution allows him to clearly identify TAG’s IP-based multiviewer and monitoring systems as the disruptors that they are. We couldn’t ask for a better representative to serve as the face of the company in the U.S. and deliver the message that we are changing the way media is viewed.”

Prior to joining TAG Video Systems, Apker served as director of Western U.S. sales for ChyronHego where he was instrumental in re-establishing the brand in broadcast, production, and sports markets. He also held management-level positions for numerous high-profile companies including director of strategic accounts for BroadStream Solutions, Western U.S. sales director for the Snell Group (now Grass Valley Group), Western U.S. broadcast account manager and senior field support engineer for Miranda Technologies (now Grass Valley Group) and customer support manager for Harris BCD Group. Apker also served as an engineer/consultant for NBCUniversal Network News.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled for this opportunity and can’t wait to take TAG to the next level in the U.S.,” said Apker.