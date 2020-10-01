STEM Careers Coalition to Celebrate Manufacturing Day October 2nd

Members of the STEM Careers Coalition—the first-of-its-kind national STEM initiative powered by corporate leaders and anchored in schools by Discovery Education—are helping educators nationwide imbue today’s students with spirit of innovation during Manufacturing (MFG) Day.

Observed on October 2, MFG Day reveals the reality of modern manufacturing careers by encouraging thousands of companies and educational institutions around the nation to open their doors to students, families, teachers, and community leaders.

This year, MFG Day emphasizes engaging digital content and virtual events throughout the country. With manufacturing careers at the heart of some of the most impactful work being done in response to the pandemic, manufacturers are excited to share with students nationwide how they can prepare for the future of STEM work.

“Manufacturing Day offers educators and students nationwide the perfect opportunity to explore not only how science and STEM relate to modern manufacturing, but the diverse careers available to students today,” said Marla Wilson, executive director of the STEM Careers Coalition. “We are grateful to our partners in the business community for their efforts to share with all learners these engaging digital resources highlighting both manufacturing’s connection to science and STEM, and the possibilities open to today’s students in tomorrow’s manufacturing careers."

To support educators as they explore modern manufacturing with their students, members of the STEM Careers Coalition are offering teachers and students across the United States access to exciting no-cost resources:

COVID-19 Solution Seekers Video Series

Spotlighting how non-profits, corporations, and industries pivoted to meet the challenges of COVID-19, this video series connects the dots between the application of STEM skills, innovating solutions, and important real-world challenges. Through an array of real-world content featuring diverse STEM professionals, educators and students alike can discover the flexibility and possibility of STEM. Find out how industry leaders like Boeing, content contributor GAF, Microsoft, and American Petroleum Institute innovate and problem-solve through STEM.

Classroom Activities

These no-cost and standards-aligned activities designed for wherever learning takes place ignite student curiosity in STEM and explore opportunities with thought provoking problem-solving applied to real-world challenges. Each activity features important STEM skills and a step-by-step guide for implementing activities with students. Take high school students through the interesting textile industry with the all new “Eco-Friendly Manufacturing” activity challenging students to examine environmental impacts through self-directed research and critical assessment of pollution-reducing initiatives.

Manufacturing-Focused Career Videos

Learn from STEM Careers Coalition contributing partner GAF how manufacturing impacts everyday life and the many STEM pathways available. In these two new videos created for Manufacturing Day, various STEM leaders from GAF outline how they do their work to address society’s need and explain how today’s students can also build a future in manufacturing.

Learn more about STEM Careers Coalition here or visit this website to learn how your business can support the STEM Careers Coalition’s work.