Stampede to Bring Samsung Digital Signage and other Demos to Chicago Event

Chicago area resellers and their customers who want to take a long hard look at the future of digital signage will have that opportunity on March 8, 2018 when Stampede takes the Samsung Demo Room to the Lincolnshire, Illinois as part of its 2018 Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series. The day-long event will be held at the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort (10 Marriott Dr. Lincolnshire, Illinois 60069) from 9:00 AM-2:00 PM. Attendee registration is still open.

“Ranked as one of the largest and fastest-growing tech markets in the country, the greater Chicago area is an important stop on our 2018 Big Book of AV Tour,” Stampede President & COO Kevin Kelly said today. “The Chicago technology community has seen a major boost over the last three to five years, as a result of its diverse community, stable living environment and its anchor resource in the major universities in the area. These recent developments provide us with the ideal platform to engage with the tech community in the area and provide resellers and customers with the opportunity to meet one-on-one with manufacturers showcasing their newest products and technologies.”

Headlining the tour stop is The Samsung Experience Demo Room, which is designed to ask the question we all ask each and every day: What does the future look like? Samsung Electronics understands that the future holds endless potential and exciting possibilities. At Samsung, the future is now, and it comes to life through a range of innovative display solutions. Displays tell our stories, amplify ideas and improve life. We have the power to turn vision into reality, showcase a world of action and shape the future. Guided tours will begin at 10:00AM and will occur every 30 minutes for the duration of the event.

The day will begin at 9:00 AM with a dealer panel discussion, followed by the Tech Showcase Exhibit where attendees and manufacturers will meet one-on-one to discuss the latest products, systems and services. A complimentary breakfast will also be served during the showcase.

The day will also feature a series of on-site presentations that include: Overview of the Drone/UAS Industry and Business Potential and Drone Video Systems: A New AV Category for a New Age of Opportunities, both of which will be led by Dean of the School of Flight Training at Unmanned Vehicle University, Paul Dragos. Additional presentations include: NEC 10 Steps to a Successful Video Wall, Samsung All-in-One e-Board Solutions, Understanding the Benefits of 4L Projection-Optoma and Video Wall Solutions from Planar/Leyard.